HSF ups financial support for future trainees studying the LPC to £12,500

New figure matches majority of magic circle

Herbert Smith Freehills has confirmed to Legal Cheek that it has increased financial support for future trainees undertaking the LPC (Legal Practice Course) by a quarter.

The global law firm provided £10,000 in maintenance to LPC students and has now increased this sum by 25% to £12,500.

The firm, part of the City Consortium, sends its future trainees to BPP University Law School

This uplift comes less than two weeks after fellow City Consortium firms Freshfields and Slaughter and May provided the same increases to its future rookes. Magic circle outfit Clifford Chance was first to make the 25% uplift last month.

Last December, HSF increased base pay for its newly qualified (NQ) lawyers to £105,000 with a discretionary bonus available to the juniors.

The firm, which takes on around 60 trainees each year, scored an 83% spring trainee retention rate.