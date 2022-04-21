News

NQ lawyer salaries at Weil hit £150k

By Legal Cheek on
42

Elsewhere HFW increases by 16% to £85k

The London office of US outfit Weil Gotshal & Manges has increased newly qualified (NQ) solicitor salaries by just over 3%.

The move means the firm’s most junior lawyers will now earn an impressive base rate of £150,000, an increase of £5,000 from £145,000.

Our Firms Most List shows the cash injection puts Weil’s NQs on a par with their opposite numbers at fellow US players Latham & Watkins and Skadden.

The 2022 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

Trainees currently earn a market-topping £60,000 in year one, rising to £65,000 in year two.

Elsewhere, HFW has boosted NQ salaries by 16% from £73,500 to £85,000. The pay uplift will “cascade upwards for other associates”, according to the firm.

It has also dished out one-off bonuses of up to £10,000 to associates who meet certain performance-related criteria. This is in addition to annual performance-related bonuses.

Other firms to provide an NQ rate of £85,000 include Fieldfisher and Gowling WLG.

42 Comments

Anonymous

Hard to believe Ropes is still at £147k

(22)(4)

Chin up soldier

Is a 3 grand difference really that big of a deal?

Especially when at 140-150k?

(18)(1)

Psychology of salaries

It’s perception, makes it look bigger than it actually is.

(18)(1)

Michael

That’s what she said

(6)(1)

Anonymous

It’s not 3k. Ropes should be raising to the £160k mark.

(2)(0)

Ropes senior

It’s the fact that up the tree they pay about 30% less than their peers. It’s not about the NQ rate which is relatively competitive.

(2)(0)

Ropes

Ropes basically bunch quite a bit. Around £100k base difference when you get to 5/6 PQE.

PQE RG (Base)
NQ 147,000
1 157,000
2 167,000
3 177,000
4 187,000
5 197,000
6 207,000

(2)(0)

Mediocre

Is it just me or does this feel more like a publicity stunt

(10)(2)

Response to “mediocre”

Publicity stunt it clearly states on Weil’s website that NQ salary is 150k. Why would they lie about? It’s not really big ask for a 5k increase, they can afford it.

(0)(1)

Lol

It’s just you.

(5)(0)

Cambridge PhD

Like everything it is horses for courses. Trainees/upcoming cohorts etc have nothing to lose and everything to gain from these raises.

Salary doesn’t just denote the work but also the cailbre of people firms want/how much of your life do you want to sign away/put up with.

(2)(3)

K

Only thing they lose is their social life…and physical health from the ongoing long hours. But yeah, nothing else.

(10)(2)

Anon

My best friend from university is a senior associate at a US firm on a similar footing to Weil. He’s healthy, happy, and has a great family. He enjoys his job.

Compare him with the pale, amorphous blobs of insecure jellies that populate the desks in my team at a U.K. firm, and he looks like Superman.

Perhaps you’re a bit jealous?

(14)(6)

Anon

He’s either to anomaly to the norm or on a lot of Coke

Reply Report comment
(25)(2)

Kirkland NQ

Funny how good life is when you’ve got the best townhouse on your Chelsea street and enough spare cash to buy your mates a bottle of vintage Krug each at the local wine bar. Try it you may like it

Look at the %s

Pinsent NQs get 23% pay raise
Weil NQs get 3% pay raise

Yet still some people on the Pinsents article critiquing it!

(1)(1)

Come on....

Come on LC, you should know what people want to hear about (you started an entire other forum for it!). Comment about whether you asked them for details of salaries for all other levels.

(14)(0)

How?

Watson Farley, how can Gowling and HFW be earning more than you?

(2)(1)

V

With cost of living rising, salaries need to increase further, every NQ needs to be paid at least 80k +.

(10)(1)

Accurate Info

Sadly inaccurate.

Skadden NQ salary stands at £157,000. Fairly sure Latham pays more as-well.

Weil seems slightly behind the curve, at a time when leading firms are playing well above £150,000.

(13)(1)

Mate

Skadden’s grad rec brochure on their website says £150k

(2)(2)

X

Yet to confirm but roll on Friday confirmed:

https://www.rollonfriday.com/news-content/dechert-raises-nq-salary-ps140k-while-skadden-rumoured-have-hiked-ps157k

No smoke without fire

(6)(0)

Skadden 3PQE

Can confirm Skadden NQ pay is £157k with a £12k bonus if you hit 1800 hours. They increased it from £150k a few weeks ago

(9)(0)

non-law

what is skadden current trainee salary?

(0)(0)

C

Might be due to their stupidly high trainee salaries. They could have easily set it at 50k – 50k mark and then at NQ set it at 157k +

(0)(2)

Anon

Latham pays less than 150 base

(32)(1)

Lol

Latham deffo pays 150k – it’s like the 1st or 2nd most profitable firm in the world tf lol

(0)(25)

Dispassionate Observer

Not true. Latham’s exchange rate is notoriously bad

(12)(0)

Observer 2

It’s time we shed light on Latham’s exchange rate

(4)(0)

NQ for obscure US firms

What’s NQ salary for Greenberg and Faegre Drinker?

(2)(3)

CMS

Bracewell, Baker Botts or Vedder Price?

(2)(0)

Anonymous

Slaughter and May?

(0)(0)

Ff

Are there any practice groups at Weil that have a fairly consistent 9-5?

(1)(9)

FF Sake

Reprographics

(57)(0)

🚨 ⚠️ Fresher Alert ⚠️ 🚨

You’re asking for it

(4)(0)

That’s the question

Which firm will rise next?

That’s the question.

(1)(0)

Jim

The Clyde/BLM behemoth will join the party in due course.

(1)(3)

Anon

I very much doubt Clydes (which has eaten BLM) will be increasing again.

The recent rise to 80k appears to be the standard for insurance firms as they can’t really increase any further due to insurance panels

(0)(0)

Bored of Waiting

The silence from Browne Jacobson is deafening.

(14)(0)

Pay The BJ Boys

Forgot you existed, which is fairly telling in itself sadly for what was considered a solid national firm 8 or so years ago.

(1)(0)

Question

Is this not old news? Brochure this cycle has always said 150k or am i mistaken?

(2)(0)

Oh Neillll

Anyone have insight on PQE scale?

(2)(0)

