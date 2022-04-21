NQ lawyer salaries at Weil hit £150k

Elsewhere HFW increases by 16% to £85k

The London office of US outfit Weil Gotshal & Manges has increased newly qualified (NQ) solicitor salaries by just over 3%.

The move means the firm’s most junior lawyers will now earn an impressive base rate of £150,000, an increase of £5,000 from £145,000.

Our Firms Most List shows the cash injection puts Weil’s NQs on a par with their opposite numbers at fellow US players Latham & Watkins and Skadden.

Trainees currently earn a market-topping £60,000 in year one, rising to £65,000 in year two.

Elsewhere, HFW has boosted NQ salaries by 16% from £73,500 to £85,000. The pay uplift will “cascade upwards for other associates”, according to the firm.

It has also dished out one-off bonuses of up to £10,000 to associates who meet certain performance-related criteria. This is in addition to annual performance-related bonuses.

Other firms to provide an NQ rate of £85,000 include Fieldfisher and Gowling WLG.