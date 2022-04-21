Hill Dickinson provides staff with emergency childcare cover as part of new wellbeing initiative

Support also includes in-home care for adults and elders as well as virtual tutoring

Hill Dickinson has ramped up its wellbeing support for lawyers and staff with the provision of emergency childcare cover.

Through a new partnership with bespoke family care provider Bright Horizons, the firm’s employees will be able to access a range of support services including back-up care, expert one-to-one advice sessions on combining work and family, and a wide range of online resources.

Practical support includes in-home care for children, adults or elders, in-centre nurseries, childminders, holiday clubs, virtual tutoring and access to on-demand babysitters through an app. Staff are eligible for 10 fully subsidised sessions under the new deal announced this week.

The partnership follows research by Bright Horizons that showed three quarters of working parents carefully consider their childcare and eldercare responsibilities before accepting a new job or promotion.

Reflecting on the deal, Hill Dickinson HR director Carolyn Morgan said:

“Investing in our people is the most important investment we can make as a business. We’re pleased to be adding to the benefits we already offer by partnering with Bright Horizons to help offer practical support with care and advice to enhance our colleagues’ wellbeing.”

She added: “We’ve committed to the Mindful Business Charter and part of this is to help improve the workplace by removing avoidable stress. The back-up care aspect of our partnership with Bright Horizons will support our intention here and help give colleagues peace of mind that care arrangements are not something they need to worry about, no matter how last minute a change is needed.”