HSF joins City pay war with £105k base NQ salary

By Aishah Hussain on
23

Bonus on top

Herbert Smith Freehills (HSF) is set to increase newly qualified (NQ) solicitor base salaries in London to £105,000.

The silver circle firm confirmed today that from 1 January 2022, NQs will receive a £105k base salary plus discretionary bonus.

NQs currently receive a “total compensation package” of £107,000, although this figure comprises a base salary and discretionary bonus.

The firm said in a statement that the pay rise follows “a review of the market” and that there will be further increases to associate salaries in London and Brussels.

HSF increased first year trainee salaries from £47,000 to £50,000; and second year trainee salaries from £52,000 to £55,000 in October.

Alison Brown, HSF executive partner, said:

“We are committed to investing in our talented lawyers and part of that is through competitive remuneration. Investing in our associates and trainees helps us attract, reward and retain the very best legal talent to deliver the high calibre work we undertake for our clients in a competitive market like London.”

The pay rise comes amid increased pressure on UK law firms to complete with the mega-paying US ‘MoneyLaw’ firms in London. Just yesterday Legal Cheek reported that fellow silver circle firm Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner upped junior lawyer salaries to £95k, while Macfarlanes joined the £100k NQ salary club last week. Will the other firms in the silver circle follow suit?

Silver circle salary standings:

Firm Trainee pay (Year 1) Trainee pay (Year 2) NQ base rate
Ashurst £47,000 £52,000 £90,000
BCLP £48,000 £52,000 £95,000
HSF £50,000 £55,000 £105,000
Macfarlanes £50,000 £55,000 £100,000
Travers Smith £47,000 £52,500 £90,000

Magic circle trio Clifford Chance, Allen & Overy and Linklaters all boosted new associate rates to £107k this autumn.

23 Comments

Asking for a friend

What’s the current NQ base rate?

Guess

c.90k?

Anon

Welcome to the new Magic Circle friends

Brown Brogues Are Fine

So the difference between HSF (silver circle) and the magic circle is £2K base rate?

Is it not time for a change in status?

The difference between Ashurst / BCLP and Macfarlanes / HSF is greater than with the magic circle.

Sliver Circle

I have a feeling Ashurst will match HSF…

anonymous

Surely. The firm’s best year on record and partner profits back to £1.1 Mil… why wouldn’t they…

Pret

Ashurst will match undoubtedly.

Ralph the Shoe Maker

The magic circle firms were never branded the magic circle on the basis of their NQ salaries. It was because they were more profitable than the other City firms (which, without bothering to check, I am guessing is still the case).

Wash the Spoon please

So the difference between HSF (silver circle) and the magic circle is £2K base rate?

Is it not time for a change in status?

The difference between Ashurst / BCLP and Macfarlanes / HSF is greater than with the magic circle.

I know the truth

Eventually all the ‘top’ firms will match pay at a very similar level (around 105-115k). That way they can continue to compete with the US firms.

Anon

Freshfields???

Phat Whack

That circle isn’t looking so silver anymore 🤑 🤑 🤑

Kirkland 3PQE

Yeah, it’s looking pretty brown, just like my rusty sheriff’s badge after all that dodgy Deliveroo curry I ordered last night, sweating over loan docs at 2.00am.

The only way is US firms boys. It’s worth the stress-induced IBS, believe me.

Liverpool Street Local

Elite Gold Circle Law Firm

No tricks and magic here, just pure gold, no silver!

romeodaniels659@gmail.com

So will the hours be calm compared MC? If so, starting to think it’s making MC obsolete 🤔

Anon

No one cares about NQ salaries – a more useful article would be comparing lockstep vs the salary bands between US and non-US firms…

Clean left shoe

From the amount of articles from LC and RoF, the amount of comments that are generated, and also the fact that firms are constantly responding to pay increases – I’d say quite a lot of people clearly care about NQ salaries.

da bb

A lot of MC rejects in this comments section seem very happy

HSF Future Joiner

“The firm said in a statement that the pay rise follows “a review of the market” and that there will be further increases to associate salaries in London and Brussels.”

So, let me get this straight – basically the same salary as MC (with bonus reaching up to ~120k) with even more coming down the line, nicer working hours, essentially the same quality of work, up there in terms of “prestige” level, excellent exit opportunities.

Can’t wait to start.

Loool

Hey we all earn the same now at NQ sooo 😂😂😂

Hungry trainee who cannot afford food on their -50k salary

Are Ashurst and Simmons mickey mouse firms? Record financials, high expectations wrt billables and yet the comp is £90k (£88k for Simmons) with a packet of expired crisps for bonus. They boutta lose a whole lot of talent to Stephenson Harwood

BCLP = Tin Circle

How are BCLP silver circle with their PEP lol – sure these are outdated rankings but come on now

Patient trainee

Come on CMS 🙂

