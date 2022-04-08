Justice minister hits back at Charlotte Proudman’s criticism of court procedure for rape victims
MoJ’s David Wolfson rebuts Goldsmith barrister’s tweet, which stated that rape victims ‘sit alone, isolated, unable to see what is happening in court’
A government minister has taken to Twitter to tackle what he describes as “inaccurate” claims about the treatment of rape victims in court.
David Wolfson QC said the allegation that complainants are “isolated” behind screens in court “falls somewhere on the spectrum between misleading and wrong”.
The original tweet, by Dr Charlotte Proudman of Goldsmith Chambers, said that “Victims of rape are put behind screens & curtains in court to protect them from abusers. They sit alone, isolated, unable to see what is happening in court”.
“Meanwhile the abuser sits in court as a ‘normal party’, they can see everything. Let’s put them behind screens shall we,” Proudman added.
Criminal barristers leapt in to say that complainants who choose to give evidence behind a screen so that they don’t have to look at their alleged rapist can still see the judge, jury and barrister asking them questions.
Wolfson tweeted: “This falls somewhere on the spectrum between misleading and wrong It falls right in the middle of ‘please don’t tweet inaccurate information about such an important issue’. I’m always happy to discuss ways to improve the court system. But let’s cut the hyperbole. #RuleofLaw”
This falls somewhere on the spectrum between misleading and wrong.
It falls right in the middle of “please don’t tweet inaccurate information about such an important issue”.
I’m always happy to discuss ways to improve the court system. But let’s cut the hyperbole.#RuleofLaw https://t.co/OHK2AyiYMd
— David Wolfson (@DXWQC) April 6, 2022
Iain Watkinson, a detective, tweeted: “Special measures apply to any victim/witness with their agreement if it’s likely to assist them in giving evidence. They see the barristers, jury & judge but not the defendant which is the main idea of the screens”.
But not everyone agreed with Wolfson’s response, with Natalie Page, a campaigner and advocate for women affected by abuse, tweeting: “It’s not ‘hyperbole’ to suggest that special measures impede victims full participation in justice. Recently an abuse victim was allowed special measures to give evidence, but if she wanted to hear the whole case then she had to sit unprotected in the public gallery.”
Proudman told Legal Cheek: “Lord Wolfson seems vexed by a barrister and campaigner speaking up about victims’ experiences of the court process. We urgently need to recognise how hostile our criminal and family justice system can be to vulnerable complainants and what can be done to change that.”
She continued:
“There are perilously low rates of convictions, 40% of rape complainants withdraw complaints and victims in the family court describe being re-traumatised by the system. Rather than dismissing concerns as ‘hyperbole’, I hope government ministers can utilise their time better than on Twitter and change the broken family and criminal justice system.”
Wolfson didn’t responded to our requests for comment.
J
Special measures are there to protect the victim. Almost always, they are granted at the insistence of the witnesses wanting one. To turn this around and paint it as a disadvantage of some kind to the witnesses is misleading the public. She gets rightfully called out, and hides behind more rhetoric. In my view, 40% conviction rate is neither high nor low, it is the application of justice (as broken as it may be) on the values of what is evidentially provable. Complaining about 40% being low implies that the conviction rate should be higher given the nature of the offence, which undermines innocence before proven guilty. Fucking ridiculous
Antiwoke
Hard agree
Unsure why you’re so angry about this
Is the larger point not that the 40% pertains to the number of cases that are progressed to Court – far outweighed by the numbers of unreported, or uncharged instances of rape.
H
Her tweets are rarely accurate, but they keep her profile high and her face in the media