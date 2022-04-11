Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

Thousands of barristers to strike over legal aid [BBC]

London lawyers expect new wave of Covid litigation [Financial Times] (£)

Akshata Murty’s non-dom status is totally legal — and perfectly toxic for Rishi Sunak [The Guardian]

Suella Braverman, a Johnsonian lawyer: The British government’s chief legal adviser thinks the judiciary needs reining in [The Economist]

Campaign slams no-fault divorces as new law comes into force [Express]

UK’s freedom of information laws are being undermined, warn journalists [The Guardian]

Black law deans say Jackson confirmation could inspire new wave of students [Reuters]

London law firm opens new office in Cayman Islands as firm believes tax haven is central to ‘new economy’ [City A.M.]

Sacked Debenhams workers win £350,000 legal battle as lawyers warn P&O next [Daily Record]

Kim Kardashian reveals her baby bar essay was selected as a ‘model answer’ for future test takers after it obtained the highest score: ‘I legit screamed’ [Daily Mail]

“If I was a poor working class kid, BAME or not, with one shot at a glittering career with no family money to fall back on, would I throw everything into getting the golden pupillage ticket when the odds are stacked against everyone trying or do I try and go to a US/magic circle firm where the odds are more favourable?” [Legal Cheek comments]

