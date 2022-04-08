Live TikTok Q&A! Top training contract application tips from a future City trainee

Wednesday 13 April, 4pm to 4:30pm, on Legal Cheek‘s TikTok page

Join us at 4pm on Wednesday 13 April for Legal Cheek‘s first-ever live student careers event on TikTok!

Rona Ankrah, an events coordinator at Legal Cheek and future trainee solicitor in the London office of an international law firm, will go live on Legal Cheek‘s TikTok page to answer some of your common application queries.

How many firms should I apply to? How do I approach an assessment centre? How do I prepare for a TC or vac scheme interview? These are just some of the questions that the LIVE will address.

During the half hour session Rona will also seek to answer some of your questions via TikTok’s Live chat function.

How to attend 👇

1) Download TikTok for iPhone or Android.

2) Follow Legal Cheek by scanning the QR code below using the camera on your mobile phone or alternatively, click here and hit the follow button.

3) Head to our TikTok page at 4pm on Wednesday 13 April to tune in.