Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

Opinion: British judges’ recusal from Hong Kong – It is a correct decision to no longer sit at the territory’s highest court [Financial Times] (£)

Sunak calls in top City lawyers to help slash post-Brexit red tape [The Telegraph] (£)

Couples told to be wary of ‘greedy’ lawyers as ‘no fault’ divorces are introduced in the biggest shake-up of laws in 50 years [Mail Online]

The London lawyer on a mission to make Putin pay for Russia’s war crimes [The Telegraph] (£)

‘We stand united’: Welsh government seeking legal advice on banning gay conversion therapy [ITV]

Liam Gallagher slams judges after son Gene branded ‘entitled’ in court [Wales Online]

Asking folk to sit down stand up rise fuck off with your noncey wig LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 2, 2022

Brave barrister who never stopped smiling dies from cancer [Liverpool Echo]

The divorce lawyers are back in The Split [News Letter]

Alex Salmond sex assault trial perjury claims being investigated [Daily Record]

Oklahoma seeks death penalty for defense lawyer who fell in love with her client and ‘helped him kill his ex-girlfriend and victim’s parents’ [Mail Online]

“Never thought I’d say this but hats off to Freshfields. It’ll probably take the rest of the Magic Circle a couple of months to follow (or at least a year in Slaughters’ case).” [Legal Cheek comments]