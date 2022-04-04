Monday morning round-up
The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend
Opinion: British judges’ recusal from Hong Kong – It is a correct decision to no longer sit at the territory’s highest court [Financial Times] (£)
Sunak calls in top City lawyers to help slash post-Brexit red tape [The Telegraph] (£)
Couples told to be wary of ‘greedy’ lawyers as ‘no fault’ divorces are introduced in the biggest shake-up of laws in 50 years [Mail Online]
The London lawyer on a mission to make Putin pay for Russia’s war crimes [The Telegraph] (£)
‘We stand united’: Welsh government seeking legal advice on banning gay conversion therapy [ITV]
Liam Gallagher slams judges after son Gene branded ‘entitled’ in court [Wales Online]
Asking folk to sit down stand up rise fuck off with your noncey wig LG x
— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 2, 2022
Brave barrister who never stopped smiling dies from cancer [Liverpool Echo]
The divorce lawyers are back in The Split [News Letter]
Alex Salmond sex assault trial perjury claims being investigated [Daily Record]
Oklahoma seeks death penalty for defense lawyer who fell in love with her client and ‘helped him kill his ex-girlfriend and victim’s parents’ [Mail Online]
“Never thought I’d say this but hats off to Freshfields. It’ll probably take the rest of the Magic Circle a couple of months to follow (or at least a year in Slaughters’ case).” [Legal Cheek comments]
Field Sport Enthusiast
Why was the welcomed story that Jon Holbrook’s appeal was successful not the top story of the week?
Anonymous
As Holbrook is entitled to his opinions, so I am I.
I sincerely hope he never, ever represents me or anyone in my family.