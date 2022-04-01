News

BSB ditches bar aptitude test

By Thomas Connelly on
8

Regulator says entry exam no longer an effective filter of wannabe barristers who will likely fail the course

The Bar Standards Board (BSB) is to scrap the Bar Course Aptitude Test (BCAT) after a report found that fewer than 1% of wannabe barristers fail to pass it.

Confirming the decision at a board meeting yesterday, the regulator said the entry exam was no longer “acting as filter for aptitude” and that the evolution of the admission process, namely the widespread use of interviews and practical exercises at the point of selection, were far more effective in doing this.

The exam came into existence in 2013 with the aim of weeding out weaker students who were unlikely to succeed on the bar course. The 55-minute assessment is designed to test critical thinking and reasoning, and must be passed in order to gain entry onto the vocational course. It costs £150 a go.

But a report published last year found that just 89 out of the 12,663 candidates who attempted the exam between 2013 and 2019 had failed to make the grade — or 0.7%. With retakes excluded, the fail rate sits at roughly 3%.

The 2022 Legal Cheek Bar Course Providers List

The decision to ditch the exam comes despite the Bar Council and the Inns of Court arguing that it was premature, given the reforms to bar training are relatively new. They also cited recent student performance on the centralised assessments as evidence that too many students are enrolling on bar training courses without the requisite aptitude.

But Professor Mike Molan, the chair of the centralised examination board, and Dr John Foulkes, the BSB’s independent psychometrician, stressed the exam is just one measure of performance.

“These results must be seen as only one reference point in the context of a student’s performance or a particular cohort’s overall performance on the course,” a paper before the BSB board said. “In line with the BSB’s principles for bar training, success is not measured by ability to pass the centralised assessment the first time.”

The exam has come in for criticism during its nine-year existence. In 2015, Legal Cheek reported that the exam had been temporarily suspended amid claims it was “nearly impossible to fail”. The BSB eventually took action, upping the pass mark from 37 to 45 (on a scale which ranges from 20 to 80).

Happy the exam is being scrapped? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

8 Comments

April 1st

Nice one

Anon

“no longer an effective filter”… It never was!

Yay

🤩🤩🤩

Shazzan

I want a refund for the test I did last week. How could I get this?

0.7% Yo

They can now filter candidates by the usual methods – public school accent, parental income, BA Executive Club level and a pile of harassment allegations at their former Oxbridge college

Anon

The only reliable filters are private school and Oxbridge. Nobody else should bother. The Bar is for the cleverest and best educated in society. The public deserve nothing less.

It’s the same thing every year

For anyone who’s actually looked at the data, the position is clear:

1. Performance on the BCAT is a very good predictor of performance on the BPTC.

2. Performance on the BPTC is a very good predictor of performance in pupillage applications/tenancy decisions.

Indeed, and counter-intuitively, these variables have much higher predictive value than things like degree grade, for example.

There is nothing wrong with the BCAT in principle. The issue is, and always has been, the very low pass mark.

I could go on to explain why the pass mark has always been kept so low, but if I do, Legal Cheek will no doubt censor my comment. Let me just say, that’s it’s not a secret. In the past, the BSB has been been very open about the reason.

Ben

I’m actually interested, why is it kept so low?

