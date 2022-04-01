News

Freshfields sets down marker for magic circle rivals as it boosts NQ lawyer pay to £125k

By Aishah Hussain on
6

Bonus on top

Freshfields has increased newly qualified (NQ) solicitor pay by a quarter to £125,000, setting down the marker for its magic circle rivals to follow suit.

The firm today confirmed after months of speculation that NQ base rates have moved by a hefty 25% from £100,000 to £125,000, effective 1 May 2022. NQs are also eligible for a discretionary bonus on top of the sizeable six-figure sum.

Claire Wills, London managing partner, said in a statement:

“We have increased our NQ salary rate to £125,000 with effect from 1 May 2022. We remain focused on attracting and rewarding the highest quality talent to deliver excellence for our clients. We believe that our package of financial and non-financial incentives, including paid qualification leave and career development opportunities, underpinned by effective work allocation and an inclusive working environment, offers a truly market-leading proposition.”

Freshfields offers 80 training contracts each year and pays trainees £50,000 in year one, rising to £55,000 in year two.

The 2022 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

The major money move means Freshfields now offers the highest NQ salary of the five magic circle firms. Allen & Overy, Clifford Chance, Linklaters and Slaughter and May all pay £107,500 upon qualification, our 2022 Firms Most List shows.

Freshfields was the first of the fivesome to increase NQ base rates to £100k back in May 2019, kickstarting a pay war across the City. Chances are it could do the same again.

6 Comments

North of the wall

Brace yourself, the comments are coming…

(4)(0)
(4)(0)

Expect more increases across all tiers

If this is not an April fools, Freshfields has just ignited another round in the pay war.

(6)(0)
(6)(0)

Future Freshfields

In what universe is Freshfields not the best MC firm?

(0)(0)
(0)(0)

US firm associate

Never thought I’d say this but hats off to Freshfields. It’ll probably take the rest of the Magic Circle a couple of months to follow (or at least a year in Slaughters’ case).

(1)(0)
(1)(0)

April fool

So obviously a gag

(0)(1)
(0)(1)

April Fool

Gotcha

(0)(0)
(0)(0)

Join the conversation

