Slaughters increases NQ lawyer rates to £115k

By Rona Ankrah on
50

Boosts of up to 20% across all PQE levels too

Slaughter and May has boosted newly qualified (NQ) solicitor pay by almost 7% to £115,000, becoming the second magic circle outfit to increase this month.

The firm today confirmed that NQ base rates have moved from £107,500 to £115,000, effective from May 2022. The firm last increased its remuneration for juniors in December.

There are also uplifts for associates at all levels of post qualification experience (PQE) by up to 20%. Slaughters says these moves have been made to address the compression within PQE levels — otherwise known as salary bunching — by creating a wider spread between the top and bottom PQE ranges.

The firm also committed to pay bonuses twice per year, rather than annually, based on the performance of the firm, as well as develop a ‘Working Practices Code’ to “support its principles in relation to work life balance”.

These changes have all been made as part of a wider review following feedback from associates across all PQE levels, the firm said.

Steve Cooke, Slaughters senior partner, commented:

“I am very pleased to be able to update associates today on the outcome of this review and the feedback they have shared. By raising salaries significantly, putting forward some concrete proposals in relation to work life balance, and strengthening support for career development, we are recognising the importance of our associates at all levels”.

But the fresh rises fail to match those dished out earlier this month by Freshfields, which upped NQ rates from £100,000 to £125,000 — or 25%.

Baffled.

How unlike Slaughters – a response that isn’t glacially paced.

Anon

Shows they are scared more than anything. If all the others matched 125 they would have to whereas by coming in early they can get away with being cheap.

anon

This is very true. Likely the other magic circle firms will be relieved and follow the lower increase, which is nothing when considering inflation. Shows a gap forming in the magic circle.

BUNCH AND JUDY

REMINDER TO SUBMIT SALARIES TO LC TIP OFFS SECTION

FIRM – PQE – SALARY

KEEP IT UP GUYS, WE NEED TO SHED LIGHT ON SALARY BUNCHING.

Anon

Prestige of the firm is in rapid relative decline and this isn’t enough to halt it. If they were serious they would line up with the US firms. No evidence the PEP is as high as sometimes reported, likely around the Macfarlanes level maybe a bit higher.

Freedom of Information

I have often thought the reported Slaughters PEP is exaggerated. I get they don’t have all the international offices other MC firms have but really, £2.5m+?

If they have nothing to hide, why would they not change from a traditional partnership? It’s archaic not to have converted to an LLP and they’re happy to use limited liability companies for various parts of their operations (just search Slaughter and May on Companies House). They clearly think it’s a great unique selling point (jog on) while allowing them to keep their numbers out of the public domain.

Different view

I agree 25%. SM don’t have many (yes, some) highflying partners leaving so they are clearly being kept happy high up the chain and this would also go to show that the clients are being kept happy. If SM couldn’t service the clients then the highflying partners would leave to a firm (probably US firm) who could better service their clients. I don’t think prestige is reflected in what NQs get paid, it goes a bit deeper than that.

Anon

Salaries paid ≠ quality of work / prestige. Only students think this way.

Welp

Fair play slaughters. Never thought I’d see this historic snail be the first to match.

Slaughtered

Except they didn’t match – they cheated out by 10k

Libeturd Leftie

Cheated? Isn’t the correct perspective, they raised to an amount they feel commensurate with the task at hand, as pertains to the work?

Seeking clarity for a friend.

Slaughtered and Dismayed

embarrassing

future slaughters trainee keen to delve in to multispecialist work with FTSE clients

i love this game

No Cap

Wait until you actually work at the firm lol.

Then you will realise how much you hate the game.

5 PQE - MC

What are the PQE salary bands now then…?

Anon

4PQE now on 166 (up from under 130) and have heard that 2-3 is around the 140-150 mark.

Anon

2pqe must be under £140k, as the new 2.5pqe rate is £141k.

FF Anon

Higher pay up the bands than FF then…

Anon

Lol Cravath scale for 4-5 PQE is now £265k (plus much bigger bonuses) so it just shows UK firms are falling further and further behind…

Anon

Cravath scale was put in place because of ludicrous US law school fees. Amazing that so many people don’t get that – no UK firm is ever going to match it, because they don’t have to.

Anon

I’m talking about the Cravath scale which is available to the London office of the 15+ US firms that offer it in London… Simpson, Latham, Goodwin, Kirkland, Milbank, Gibson D, etc… I don’t think you have to do a US law degree to work in the London office for those firms, who do also work opposite UK firms on UK deals

A&O Associate #24601

“By raising salaries significantly…” Yeah no – it’s a paycut in real terms.

Inflation is forecast to hit 8% in April so this is roughly a 1% paycut. Nominal salaries need to go to over £116100 for this to even count as a payrise which is something Mr Cook has conveniently overlooked (though I don’t expect the rest of the MC do any better).

Anon

Don’t forget 60 percent effective tax at 100-120 so only netting 40. With NI increase paltry vs net inflation.

Jax

Crazy tax bands wasn’t it 45-50 percent?

HMRC

You lose the personal allowance at 100-120k so you are effectively paying 60 percent tax on those earnings. Even more if you have a student loan. When you get to 150 you start paying the 45 percent rate too on earnings above that level.

Freedom of information

While the NQ rate is cheap from them, if true the large increases to PQE bands are good news but we need some cold hard figures to verify. Slaughters associates – what’s the deal at 1/2/3PQ?

Anon

2.5PQE is £141k. (SM has always had two separate scales depending on when you qualify. People will now move up every 6 months rather than every 12)

NQ

Yet another below market, through-gritted-teeth raise from S&M.

FBD has slapped them in the face and this response signals, to every NQ and most future talent, that S&M cannot keep up.

Anonymous

Weak from Slaughters to not match the FBD rate. Not surprising one bit as S+M are always the last to move out of the MC on pay rises and always begrudgingly so – definitely a stingy shop when it comes to pay.
What is interesting though is that they moved quickly this time to force the rest of the MC’s hand. Now the other MC’s have a get out of jail free card to make the S+M rate the norm and FBD an outlier – as a man with vested interests I hope the others match the FBD rate and don’t cheap out like S+M

1 PQE

What are the “concrete proposals in relation to work life balance “?

A&O third seater

Surprised that a pay gap has now opened up among the MC. I think A&O is more likely to match Slaughters rather than FBD.

Contrary to most folks, I actually like the people in the department I’m looking to qualify into, though I am quite worried about what this pay gap is likely to mean. Any MC firm that doesn’t match FBD isn’t ‘just’ saying they’re paying you £10k less; they’re saying they won’t be attempting to keep pace with future salary increases in future/up the PQE ladder either, now that the longstanding assumption of pay parity has been broken. Of course, you’ll still be expected to work the same hours as FBD associates.

Thoughts?

A&O Associate #24601

It was inevitable imo – FF have always fancied themselves as competitors of US firms whereas S&M gave up a while ago.

My best guess is in the region of £117 – 120k with the pay gap closing over the course of the imminent recession / stagflation. Anything less frankly just looks bad (particularly given record profits, high attrition at 1-4 PQE etc.) and risks being out-competed by even in-house roles.

Questions

I heard S&M is the easiest MC to get a TC at. Is that true?

Anon

Yes if you went to oxbridge and got a first you’ll walk in… easy

PSA!! PSA!! PSA!!

CAN ALL ASSOCIATES AT ALL LAW FIRMS KINDLY SEND THEIR PQE BAND AND SALARY (BASE + BONUS FOR THE RESPECTIVE FISCAL YEAR) TO THE LEGAL CHEEK TIPOFFS SECTION PLEASE?

We need to get more transparency on this and stop these law firms from just flashing and flexing with 1 figure for NQ. Would be good to get as close as possible to the transparency standard in the American BigLaw market.

truth

Is anyone getting a bit sick and tired of how the majority of legal cheek articles are related to pay increases? Guys, there’s more to life than money.

Anon

The jury has well and truly spoken on this comment.

Lambs to the Slaughterhouse

New bands at SM from what people inside have said so far:

– NQ: £115,000
– 1 PQE: £122,000
– 1.5 PQE: £127,500
– 2.5 PQE: 141,500
– 3 PQE: £150,000
– 3.5 PQE: £158,000
– 4 PQE: £166,000
– 5.5 PQE: £174,000

SM Associate

Filling in some gaps – 2.0 PQE is £133,500.

US firm associate

3PQE at Slaughters now on £150k base.
3PQE at Cravath Scale now on ~£215k base. £65k difference just in base.

And we all know who gives the bigger bonuses. 3PQE associates at my firm got just under £45k bonus (not even including the extra ‘2021 is a mad year’ bonus on top). You’ll probs get a bag of peanuts and a handshake at S&M

Lathamilbank

Wrong – 3rd class year at US firm will be around £170 – £185 depending on what fixed exchange rate they use (which most of them do). So not a bad move from SM if truly no billables.

Correct on bonus though, expecting at least £40k for third years.

anon

3-4 year base at US elite is £225k… it’s not £170 (that’s the old pay scale from years ago)

k

So a NQ earns at a US firm earns more than someone who is 3.5 pqe? Yeah, I’m off to a US firm. And don’t say ooo they have good work/life balance, BS.

He's reffing

Any rumours of other MC/SC raising pay?

Sigh

likely other MCs will but who cares, its all marginal anyways

Kirkland NQ

Cute.

Anon

Cravath scale was put in place because of ludicrous US law school fees. Amazing that so many people don’t get that – no UK firm is ever going to match it, because they don’t have to.

Lathamilbank

This idiot forgetting about UK tax brackets

Anon

This idiot is an idiot

Freshfields

No surprises here

