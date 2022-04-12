Slaughters increases NQ lawyer rates to £115k
Boosts of up to 20% across all PQE levels too
Slaughter and May has boosted newly qualified (NQ) solicitor pay by almost 7% to £115,000, becoming the second magic circle outfit to increase this month.
The firm today confirmed that NQ base rates have moved from £107,500 to £115,000, effective from May 2022. The firm last increased its remuneration for juniors in December.
There are also uplifts for associates at all levels of post qualification experience (PQE) by up to 20%. Slaughters says these moves have been made to address the compression within PQE levels — otherwise known as salary bunching — by creating a wider spread between the top and bottom PQE ranges.
The firm also committed to pay bonuses twice per year, rather than annually, based on the performance of the firm, as well as develop a ‘Working Practices Code’ to “support its principles in relation to work life balance”.
These changes have all been made as part of a wider review following feedback from associates across all PQE levels, the firm said.
Steve Cooke, Slaughters senior partner, commented:
“I am very pleased to be able to update associates today on the outcome of this review and the feedback they have shared. By raising salaries significantly, putting forward some concrete proposals in relation to work life balance, and strengthening support for career development, we are recognising the importance of our associates at all levels”.
But the fresh rises fail to match those dished out earlier this month by Freshfields, which upped NQ rates from £100,000 to £125,000 — or 25%.
Baffled.
How unlike Slaughters – a response that isn’t glacially paced.
Anon
Shows they are scared more than anything. If all the others matched 125 they would have to whereas by coming in early they can get away with being cheap.
anon
This is very true. Likely the other magic circle firms will be relieved and follow the lower increase, which is nothing when considering inflation. Shows a gap forming in the magic circle.
BUNCH AND JUDY
REMINDER TO SUBMIT SALARIES TO LC TIP OFFS SECTION
FIRM – PQE – SALARY
KEEP IT UP GUYS, WE NEED TO SHED LIGHT ON SALARY BUNCHING.
Anon
Prestige of the firm is in rapid relative decline and this isn’t enough to halt it. If they were serious they would line up with the US firms. No evidence the PEP is as high as sometimes reported, likely around the Macfarlanes level maybe a bit higher.
Freedom of Information
I have often thought the reported Slaughters PEP is exaggerated. I get they don’t have all the international offices other MC firms have but really, £2.5m+?
If they have nothing to hide, why would they not change from a traditional partnership? It’s archaic not to have converted to an LLP and they’re happy to use limited liability companies for various parts of their operations (just search Slaughter and May on Companies House). They clearly think it’s a great unique selling point (jog on) while allowing them to keep their numbers out of the public domain.
Different view
I agree 25%. SM don’t have many (yes, some) highflying partners leaving so they are clearly being kept happy high up the chain and this would also go to show that the clients are being kept happy. If SM couldn’t service the clients then the highflying partners would leave to a firm (probably US firm) who could better service their clients. I don’t think prestige is reflected in what NQs get paid, it goes a bit deeper than that.
Anon
Salaries paid ≠ quality of work / prestige. Only students think this way.