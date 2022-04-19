Pinsents ups NQ lawyer pay to £92k in London and £61k in regions

Rises of 23% and 36%

Pinsent Masons has increased the salaries of its newly qualified (NQ) solicitors in London and the regions.

NQs in London will now receive a salary of £92,000, a 23% rise from £75,000, the firm confirmed this morning.

Their counterparts in the regions, meanwhile, will earn £61,000, up 36% from £45,000.

The new salaries will take effect as of September this year.

A Pinsent Masons spokesperson said: “We recognise the importance of remaining competitive to attract and retain talent, of which remuneration is a factor. As a purpose-led professional services firm our focus remains on creating an environment that presents opportunities for development, champions innovation and promotes wellbeing for our next generation of lawyers.”

Pinsent Masons is headquartered in the City of London and has a big British presence, with bases in Aberdeen, Belfast, Birmingham, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds and Manchester.

A number of law firms have recently increased their NQ lawyer rates in the regions, including DLA Piper (£65,000), Eversheds Sutherland (£62,000) and Squire Patton Boggs (£55,000).