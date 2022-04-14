News

London NQ lawyer pay reaches £164,000

Akin Gump joins pay war with new converted rate

The City associate salary war is showing no signs of abating. Akin Gump has made tweaks to its conversion rate that place its newly qualified (NQ) solicitors at the very top of the NQ pay table — for now.

Just last month we reported the firm had upped NQ rates in London to £159,000 ($215,000), based on a conversion rate of £1 = $1.3553 from January to March.

The firm has now opted for a more favourable rate of £1 = $1.3109 meaning its new associates in London get paid roughly £164.000. That’s almost THREE times their second year trainee salaries of £62,500. First year trainees at the firm earn £57,500.

The new exchange rate is understood to apply from April to June, as the firm is said to review the rate every three months. The new London NQ rate could hold or fluctuate from July.

The 2022 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

Those further up the ladder are cashing in too. Lawyers with one and two years post qualification experience (PQE) are set to earn £172,000 and £191,000, while those with three years PQE will now earn £225,000. Check out what other firms are paying associates beyond NQ level.

Today’s news puts Akin Gump’s new qualifiers in prime position of the NQ pay league, as can be found in our 2022 Firms Most List. Only a handful of firms pay £160k or more upon qualification, and they are Gibson Dunn (£161,700), Goodwin Procter (£161,500), Davis Polk (£160,000), which raised just this week, and Fried Frank (£160,000). Several other US firms are understood to pay in the same region.

Readers face stiff competition to secure a training contract at Akin Gump as the firm offers just six training contracts in the London office each year.

Shall Remain Anonymous

LC bro you were doing so well today with the salary bands article . . . 😓

Why’d you have to ruin the vibe with the same rinse & repeat stuff? 😟

Nevertheless, more NQ money is always good, it trickles down to other firms hopefully 🤷‍♂️

Anon

As these firms grow they should really increase their TC offering. Offering limited TCs then poaching from other firms (who offer better training) at NQ level takes the mick.

Roger That

Takes the mick out of who or what?

Anonymous

Training younglings is expensive and time consuming. Also, it distracts my mid-level sweat fiends from billable work.

Why would I get my hands dirty when I can just pluck my pick of the bunch from the MC on qualification?

Rollinginit

Doesn’t include bonus either

Anon

Are in house salaries now rising to match the rapid growth of private practice salaries? Even if a gap is to be expected, it should not be expected to grow.

Anon

In house salaries are stagnant, in fact, they’re barely keeping up with inflation. That’s why some in house are moving to PP. Needs to be stepped up

zzz

i can’t believe that a change of USD:GBP conversion at a two-bit US firm that barely offers any TCs warrants its own article on LC nowadays

Future US trainee

Purrrrrr

Nv

I wish it was easy as getting a TC as these firms than it is doing lateral once qualified smh

Logic

The solution’s obvious then isn’t it, qualify somewhere else then lateral…

Bread line

Please Weil. Please.

Question

In-house salaries? Where are the in-house TC?? Do any PE firms or funds offer TCs?

here's your answer kid

no

Sorry to burst your bubble

Well kid you’re wrong cos I saw someone on LinkedIn who’s at an investment firm as a trainee for in-house TC

Unknown

How hard is it to get an offer from one of these US law firm TCs with <10 trainees? Please comment if you've had any experience. Many thanks.

US boi

Pretty easy if I made it lol

Concerned observer

A clear gap seems to be forming between the proper Wall Street US firms paying 160k+ at NQ, and a chasing pack of US firms (Cleary, Weil etc – whom I think are around 140-145k at NQ). The gap only seems to get wider up the scale. An Akin 7PQE is now doing £315k to c. £240k at Cleary, Weil etc, an £85k difference. Not sure what the sell is going to be for new graduates to join these lower tier US firms. You are not doing better much hours at the lower tier US firms than at Akin.

