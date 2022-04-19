SRA appoints new education and training chief

Former Ofqual boss Julie Swan replaces retiring Julie Brannan

The Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) has named Julie Swan as its new director of eduction and training. Her appointment follows the news that present incumbent, Julie Brannan, will retire in June following a nine-year tenure.

The regulator said it had selected Swan due to her extensive experience of regulatory practise education policy, and assessment, including senior roles at the Quality Assurance Agency for Higher Education and as executive director of general qualifications and deputy chief regulator at the Office of Qualifications and Examinations Regulation (Ofqual).

Swan’s responsibilities will include the ongoing delivery of the Solicitors Qualifying Exam (SQE), monitoring legacy qualifications such as the Legal Practice Course (LPC), and overseeing the continuing competence regime for the profession.

Commenting on her appointment, Swan said:

“I am greatly looking forward to taking up the position, where I believe I can draw on my regulatory and assessment experience to take forward the SRA’s important work on standards and continuing competence.”

Swan continued: “In particular, this is a hugely exciting time to be getting involved with the SQE, as the new approach to qualifying not only beds in, but we work to realise the long-term benefits, such as maintaining consistent high standards and opening up access.”

Swan will work closely with the SRA’s head of education and training, Maxine Warr, who will be speaking at LegalEdCon 2022, Legal Cheek‘s in-person conference taking place in London next month.

Paul Philip, CEO of the SRA, added: “We are delighted to welcome Julie to the SRA. Her experience will prove invaluable in helping us to drive forward and further develop the successful implementation of the SQE, and our wider work to assure ongoing standards within the profession.”