Best of the blogs

Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts

The truth about Roe vs Wade [Spectator] (free, but registration required)

Abortion: what Alito said [A Lawyer Writes]

Fundamental rights vs legal rights vs constitutional rights — the case of abortion and the United States Supreme Court [The Law and Policy Blog]

Salary bunching: the unspoken effect of the City talent war [Legal Cheek]

Europe’s New Law Will Force Secretive TikTok to Open Up [Wired]

Brands to the Metaverse and Beyond! [The IPKat]

The Prime Minister, the Parties, and the Ministerial Code [UK Constitutional Law Association]

Court hearing lists and open justice [Transparency Project]

Flexible working: why it’s time we put our colleagues first [Law Society Gazette]