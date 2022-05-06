Best of the blogs
Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts
The truth about Roe vs Wade [Spectator] (free, but registration required)
Abortion: what Alito said [A Lawyer Writes]
Fundamental rights vs legal rights vs constitutional rights — the case of abortion and the United States Supreme Court [The Law and Policy Blog]
Salary bunching: the unspoken effect of the City talent war [Legal Cheek]
Europe’s New Law Will Force Secretive TikTok to Open Up [Wired]
Brands to the Metaverse and Beyond! [The IPKat]
The Prime Minister, the Parties, and the Ministerial Code [UK Constitutional Law Association]
Court hearing lists and open justice [Transparency Project]
Flexible working: why it’s time we put our colleagues first [Law Society Gazette]
