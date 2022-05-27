Best of the blogs

Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts

Geoffrey Robertson QC: The Met’s outrageous handling of partygate undermines our entire legal system [The Telegraph]

The Met Police saved Boris Johnson from partygate [The Newstatesman] (free, but registration required)

The lawyering-up of Boris Johnson — how the Prime Minister’s statement on the Sue Gray report may give clues to how he escaped more penalties [The Law and Policy Blog]

Boris: what next? [A Lawyer Writes]

The Prime Minister, the Parties, and the Ministerial Code [UK Constitutional Law Association]

Fan pages, video tributes, and romance rumors: How Johnny Depp’s fandom turned its focus to his lawyer [Independent]

Care about social mobility? Don’t send your kids to Oxbridge [Prospect]

Could your beliefs about copyright be protected under the Equality Act? [IPKat blog]

Rwanda deportation plan will not work [Law Society Gazette]