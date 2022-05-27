Best of the blogs
Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts
Geoffrey Robertson QC: The Met’s outrageous handling of partygate undermines our entire legal system [The Telegraph]
The Met Police saved Boris Johnson from partygate [The Newstatesman] (free, but registration required)
The lawyering-up of Boris Johnson — how the Prime Minister’s statement on the Sue Gray report may give clues to how he escaped more penalties [The Law and Policy Blog]
Boris: what next? [A Lawyer Writes]
The Prime Minister, the Parties, and the Ministerial Code [UK Constitutional Law Association]
Fan pages, video tributes, and romance rumors: How Johnny Depp’s fandom turned its focus to his lawyer [Independent]
Care about social mobility? Don’t send your kids to Oxbridge [Prospect]
Could your beliefs about copyright be protected under the Equality Act? [IPKat blog]
Rwanda deportation plan will not work [Law Society Gazette]
Boredofwokery
I do not care about social mobility when it gets in the way of deciding applications by merit. I would want my kids to go to Oxbridge. But Oxford and Cambridge are more interested in virtue signalling nonsense handing out places based on postcodes rather than talent these days. Almost everyone in my social circle is coming to the realisation that in the socialist woke world of UK education our little darlings might have to study in the US instead.