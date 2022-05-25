Hogan Lovells joins raft of firms upping LPC maintenance grants by 25%

Future rookies to receive £12,500 in financial support

Hogan Lovells has become the latest City law firm to increase the financial support for future trainees undertaking the Legal Practice Course (LPC).

The outfit, which recruits around 50 trainees each year, confirmed to Legal Cheek that its maintenance grant has increased from £10,000 to £12,500. The 25% uplift applies to the firm’s February and August 2022 LPC cohorts.

Hogan Lovells is part of the City Consortium and sends future trainees to study the seven-month, accelerated LPC at BPP University Law School. The firm last increased maintenance grants in 2018.

The extra cash follows similar moves made by fellow Consortium members Herbert Smith Freehills, Freshfields and Slaughter and May, as well as the likes of Ashurst and Clifford Chance.

Last month we reported that Hogan Lovells had joined the City pay war with an improved base rate of £107,500 for newly qualified associates.