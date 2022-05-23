City pay war: Clifford Chance responds with improved £125k NQ lawyer rate

Extra 16%

Clifford Chance has joined the magic circle pay war, upping rates for newly qualified associates to £125,000.

The cash injection equates to a hefty rise of 16% or £17,500, with base rates previously set at £107,500. The firm last increased NQ pay in November.

The revised salary sees CC match that already on offer at Freshfields (£125,000) and surpass the £107,500 dished out by Allen & Overy and Linklaters. NQ rates at Slaughter and May currently sit at £115,000.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2022 shows CC provides around 95 TCs annually, one of the highest offerings by any City outfit, with a salary of £50,000 in year one, rising to £55,000 in year two.