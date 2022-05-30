Fewer than a quarter of burnt-out lawyers feel supported by their firm
Lack of help comes despite research showing vast majority have suffered exhaustion at some point in their careers
Fewer than a quarter of lawyers who have suffered from burnout or stress say they felt adequately supported by their firm at the time.
The new research also found a staggering 92% of lawyers had experienced stress or burnout as a direct result of their job, while a little over a quarter admitted to suffering these on a daily basis.
The findings, undertaken by YouGov on behalf of legal transaction management platform Legatics, were based on responses from 100 practising UK lawyers. Areas of work varied, but most respondents worked in corporate, litigation and real estate.
Researchers further found some two thirds of lawyers felt their job has had a detrimental impact on both their mental and physical health. Most respondents reported working between one and ten hours overtime per week, with poor work/life balance being cited as the top reason for quitting the profession.
The research follows a stark warning from the chair of the Junior Lawyers Division (JLD) that “the overall culture in law is damaging to many junior lawyers”. This, Suzanna Eames said, is causing many younger members of the profession to suffer from mental health problems such as burnout, depression, anxiety and even self-harm and suicidal thoughts.
Reflecting on the findings, Legatics CEO Anthony Seale said:
“Tackling these challenges is more important than ever. The pandemic has turned many people’s priorities around completely and changed our approach to work irreversibly. People are questioning what’s most important to them, and what they will and won’t put up with, and employers across all sectors are making changes to adapt in response.”
He added: “The message to employers is clear — it’s time to take notice of employee health, both physical and mental. If you are not supporting the wellbeing of your employees, you will see a real business impact on talent retention, and the ability of your teams to work effectively.”
MC ass
Not really sure what the point of bemoaning mental health and stress is in this context.
Yeah, mental health is important and seeing a therapist is probably a good idea for a lot of people, but I’m not sure what people want their firm to do for them?
They pay me well enough that I could get help if I needed it. What else do you want? Change the whole financial industry so you get to go home earlier? Mandatory ego-flattery hour every Wednesday morning? Complimentary at-desk massages after 7pm (complete with happy endings for those with high billables)?
Actually, you know what, that last one doesn’t sound too bad.
Fellow MC Associate
I’m one of those well-paid people who can afford a psychiatrist.
Do you know what my main criteria was when looking for one? Someone who could work on weekends or who would be fine with me cancelling an appointment last minute because the partner’s asked me to do some “urgent” work. Says so much about corporate law.
It really doesn’t need to be this way. There are strange pieces of dogma in society that are eventually exposed as lies (‘you must come into an office to do work, you cannot have a female managing partner’ etc). The idea that you have to sacrifice your physical and mental health to earn a good salary in law is another one and a relic of the Puritan work ethic. I have ‘tech bro’ friends earning more than me and with a far better quality of life.
What’s particularly galling is having to suffer the crap all these firms pump out on how great an employer they are and how they’ve signed up to a mental health charter. They’re having their cake, eating it and telling you to be resilient while feeding you a crumb
MC ass
Tech is a different world to Law, especially at MC where corporate finance and banking are still king. I have friends that do AI or machine learning or whatever boomer-dazzling names people have come up with to make embedded if and else commands sound investable who work fewer hours than me and are paid more, but that’s because its a different career.
As long as you work in the area of Law that acts in assistance of corporate clients, and those corporate clients are working until late, expect to work late.
As to the firms autofelatio about being a paradise of dopamine and self-actualisation, yeah it’s BS, and I wish they’d stop pandering and admit that they’re brutal but well-paid, but alas, honestly and advertising aren’t exactly notable partners.