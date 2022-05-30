Fewer than a quarter of burnt-out lawyers feel supported by their firm

Lack of help comes despite research showing vast majority have suffered exhaustion at some point in their careers

Fewer than a quarter of lawyers who have suffered from burnout or stress say they felt adequately supported by their firm at the time.

The new research also found a staggering 92% of lawyers had experienced stress or burnout as a direct result of their job, while a little over a quarter admitted to suffering these on a daily basis.

The findings, undertaken by YouGov on behalf of legal transaction management platform Legatics, were based on responses from 100 practising UK lawyers. Areas of work varied, but most respondents worked in corporate, litigation and real estate.

Researchers further found some two thirds of lawyers felt their job has had a detrimental impact on both their mental and physical health. Most respondents reported working between one and ten hours overtime per week, with poor work/life balance being cited as the top reason for quitting the profession.

The research follows a stark warning from the chair of the Junior Lawyers Division (JLD) that “the overall culture in law is damaging to many junior lawyers”. This, Suzanna Eames said, is causing many younger members of the profession to suffer from mental health problems such as burnout, depression, anxiety and even self-harm and suicidal thoughts.

Reflecting on the findings, Legatics CEO Anthony Seale said:

“Tackling these challenges is more important than ever. The pandemic has turned many people’s priorities around completely and changed our approach to work irreversibly. People are questioning what’s most important to them, and what they will and won’t put up with, and employers across all sectors are making changes to adapt in response.”

He added: “The message to employers is clear — it’s time to take notice of employee health, both physical and mental. If you are not supporting the wellbeing of your employees, you will see a real business impact on talent retention, and the ability of your teams to work effectively.”

Struggling with the stress of work? Contact LawCare