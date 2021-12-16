News

Lawyers at risk of ‘burnout, breakdown, or leaving profession’

By Aishah Hussain on
10

More than 7 out of 10 legal workers claim their job negatively impacts mental health, new research finds

More than seven out of ten people working in the legal sector claim their job has had a negative impact on their mental health and wellbeing.

The Legal Sector Workers United (LSWU) survey reported that 71% of respondents agreed that their role had a negative impact on their mental health. Just 14% said it had a positive effect.

Nearly six out of ten legal workers (59%) revealed that work was the single greatest threat to their mental health.

More than half of respondents (55%) had been diagnosed with a specific condition and almost seven out of ten (69%) described themselves as suffering from poor mental health.

The LSWU surveyed approximately 300 workers, including paralegals, solicitors, barristers, clerks, caseworkers and admin staff. Almost two thirds of respondents (64%) worked in the legal aid sector and nearly a quarter (24%) worked in private practice.

According to the LSWU, the main cause of this work-related deterioration in mental health seems to be material conditions in the workplace. Some 219 people reported struggling to cope with long hours and overwork, 122 cited pay as a key issue, and 113 felt that the relentless pressure to bill and meet targets was a factor.

The respondents were asked to discuss the effects of adverse mental health on the ability to do their job. Common answers given included: an inability to focus or “brain fog”; a lack of productivity and working longer hours as tasks take longer; and putting off tasks that involve speaking to others due to “phone phobia” or social anxiety.

The LSWU point out that one in four law firms had no mental health support on offer for staff and more than seven out of ten respondents (72%) saying that they would not feel comfortable asking for time off for mental health reasons and over half (54%) saying that disclosing mental health concerns would impede career progression.

Commenting on the findings, Isaac Ricca-Richardson, LSWU communications secretary, said:

“While we expected that the results wouldn’t be pretty, we were shocked by the extent and severity of the mental health crisis facing the legal sector. Unless bosses take real action, and soon, their staff will be at risk of burnout, breakdown, or leaving the sector altogether.”

The respondents to the trade union’s mental health survey backed an improvement to working conditions such as better hours and more realistic targets; counselling/therapy; efforts to reduce the “stigma” associated with mental health problems; and ‘no reason necessary’ mental health days.

In separate research on a similar theme, legal tech firm Exizent found that more than a third of legal professionals (37%) have considered quitting their jobs due to poor mental health.

Feeling stressed? Contact LawCare.

10 Comments

Apollo

Don’t like the heat – get out of the kitchen. People a century or two ago were doing back-breaking labour for peanuts and in 12+ hr days. Some people are suited to careers in law, finance blah blah blah others aren’t. Plus, there’s a reason salaries are high in some industries.

Anonymous

The least enjoyable aspect of the legal industry is not the clients or the long hours, but rather toxic work colleagues, and won’t hesitate to back stab you to get ahead. And HR as well – they always take notes in meetings and appraisals but never do anything? The legal industry is in need of an overhaul.

E

How exactly do colleagues stab you in the back? Surely everyone starts their TC on equal footing so how can anyone sabotage anyone else??

HR Coffee Enthusiast

Bless you fresher 🌞

Anonymous

Is this firm specific or is this an issue across firms as a whole?

Nicola

Undergrads will read this and still apply to the likes of Kirkland and Latham. These articles have no effect until people experience these pressures themselves unfortunately.

Most undergrads probably think because they can hack an all nighter in the library, working lates at a law firm is the same (I definitely thought this). The are in for a big surprise.

GDL student

How is studying an all nighter any different from doing an all nighter of work at a law firm?

I’ve heard there’s usually an ebb and flow of work. Peaks and troughs in intensity and workload…

Nope

There has been zero ebb for the last 2 years.

Anon

Because at work you have demanding seniors down your neck, a unrelenting pressure to perform at your VERY BEST (there isn’t a simple grade on the line anymore but client business, millions of pounds and your reputation in the team), a small mistake isn’t a few marks off but now a bollocking from your supervisor and client.

Then once a deal is closed the next one is right round the corner which needs preparation for, it’s never-ending even in the so called “trough”. If you’re in a finance seat like me you are often handling multiple matters all pushing you to your limit. If we consider the student example, It’s comparable to being told you have 1 day to complete 3 essays and that you must obtained a 90% in all of them by 9am and you already know your lecturer marks harshly.

It’s not the literal hours (which is why these legal cheek hour list comparisons as so silly) that are the hardest it’s the pressure that burns people out. Plus, unlike being a student you are now older and are likely to be in a relationship, have a close knit group of friends, ageing family, hobbies, a london flat you are renting way too much for – all these things that you want to see/experience and thus work becomes to feel much more like a burden. Your time is more precious than it once was, when before you could sit and watch Netflix all day hungover.

Fresher and future trainee at Kikland

they*

Join the conversation

