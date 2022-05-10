News

‘The overall culture in law is damaging many junior lawyers’, JLD chair warns

By Thomas Connelly on
18

Mental Health Awareness Week prompts renewed calls for change as wellbeing charity LawCare extends online support

The Law Society of England and Wales, the Junior Lawyers Division (JLD) and leading wellbeing charity LawCare have made renewed calls for a change in culture across the legal profession to mark Mental Health Awareness Week.

The fresh appeal follows research published by LawCare that showed the number of lawyers reaching out to its helpline with issues relating to stress had increased by almost a quarter in 2021.

Other common problems cited were anxiety, depression, bullying and worries about career development, with almost two-thirds of all contacts coming from trainees, pupils or junior lawyers.

“Report after report has demonstrated that the overall culture in law is damaging to many junior lawyers, leading to mental health problems such as burnout, depression, anxiety and (in the worst cases) self-harm and suicidal thoughts”, Suzanna Eames, chair of the JLD, said.

The Farrer & Co solicitor noted “over the course of the pandemic that the culture of a firm has a very large impact on employees’ mental health, and that positive leadership can have a real impact and can ensure that the legal profession is both fulfilling and sustainable”.

“On the contrary”, Eames explained, “employers that have left junior lawyers without support or supervision have seen staff burnout and choose to leave the firm or legal profession in order to protect their health”.

She went on to stress that “it is vital that this conversation continues to develop, and does not lose traction now that firms settle into varying models of hybrid working”.

The 2022 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

Joining the renewed calls for change, Elizabeth Rimmer, chief executive of LawCare, said:

“If we could encourage firms and workplaces to do one thing this Mental Health Awareness Week, it would be to work towards providing management training to all supervisors and managers, and free up some of their time so they can regularly catch up with their team members to check in on how they are doing.”

LawCare also announced today it had extended its online chat service from one to four days a week. The service — first introduced in the summer of 2019 — will now be available every week, Tuesday to Friday from 9am-5pm, and will be staffed by 10 new specially trained volunteers all of whom work in, or have worked in, the law as well as the LawCare staff team.

Law Society president I. Stephanie Boyce added:

“Mental health and wellbeing are prominent themes in my presidential plan. During my term we have provided remote working guidance, launched our own mental health hub and published a range of careers resources. We must all take responsibility for our mental health and wellbeing and look to change our businesses so colleagues can have a rewarding career and a supportive workplace. The onus is on us all.”

Struggling with the stress of work? Contact LawCare via its helpline or live chat

For all the latest commercial awareness info, news and careers advice:

18 Comments

Home to roost

Well they want £100k plus NQ salaries, which has added 200-300 billable hours each year. Cake and eat it stuff.

MC ass

Indeed. For US and even MC salaries, it’s not really reasonable to expect a solid work life balance. But it is reasonable to expect that partners aren’t nasty bellends – which at many US firms especially, they are.

Personally the times I worked for horrendous partners during my TC were the times my mental health actually suffered. I don’t care about working late when my team is nice, which is why I qualified where I did.

anon

‘which at many US firms especially, they are’
I trained at an MC firm and have since worked at two US firms.
The partners at the US firms were far more pleasant and normal than the partners at the MC firm. In fact, the partners at the MC firm were, almost without exception, awful, insecure and spiteful.
This parroted notion that US firm culture is awful compared to the MC/SC is baffling when you’ve experienced both first hand. If there even is an overarching ‘US firm culture’ (which there’s not as there are so many in the city and they’re all different), I would still prefer it to ‘MC culture’.

US firm associate

There are psychos at MC firms and psychos at US firms. I’ve worked at both and I actually prefer my teammates at the US firm (far less stuffy and insecure). Others will have a different experience.

Please don’t peddle the MC Grad Rec myth that US firms are the fires of hell. If you’re in a transactional department, they’re very similar (except with more money at US firms).

CC Insider

I can only base my opinion on the amount of people who joined US firms from CC and then regretted it due to Partners and quality of work. We have taken several back (and this isn’t a case of didn’t cut it at US, they’re very strong lawyers who realised the grass wasn’t greener in those instances). You’re absolutely right though, they’ll be a mix of personalities in all and it’s not all roses anywhere.

Unwashed High Street Solicitor

Couldn’t imagine working those hours and for a giant prat, much happier dealing with little high street law, easy peasy and not bad money for the hours I do

happy ex-lawyer

City Law job applicants, you should really, really consider if you want to do this. It is a terrible profession. From a former MC and US associate.

The billable hour: your value is reduced to time spent working. It doesn’t matter if you come up with creative solutions or produce an excellent draft. If anything, the firm ideally wants slow lawyers (but not egregiously slow so the client won’t dispute the bill). There is also a pendulum effect as the partners see all the associates’ busyness levels – even if you’ve been working really hard all year, if you suddenly have just a week or two of being quiet (heaven forbid!), guess who’s going to get staffed on multiple deals to make up for it and going over 100% busyness again?

The psychos: Certain jobs attract psychopaths. It may not be as bad as banking but corporate law definitely has a high percentage. If anything, it’s worse than banking as not only does it attract ‘master of the universe’ types, they’re also ridiculously pedantic about a comma and formatting. This may seem like a joke or not a big deal but even the easiest job can be turned into torture if you have psychopath seniors.

The work: The work is DUUUULLL. The overwhelming majority of people in corporate law agree. The tiny percentage that don’t had their personality removed at birth and aren’t invited to dinner parties. Who grows up thinking ‘yes, I want to be the lackey producing all the paperwork for a boring share for share exchange that the client wants done in two days time and yes I am riveted by the prospect of looking at deemed distribution issues’.

There are many other reasons (chiefly not being able to spend time with your friends and family and having your downtime ruined by still processing the s*** show you had to deal with at work) but CBA to write more.

Ultimately, just have a look at the associates and partners in these big law firms. When they haven’t been asked to smile before walking into a Grad Rec event, do any of them look happy? You’d think earning £100k+ (let alone what the partners make) would mean they’re having the time of their lives, champagne most weekends and trips to South of France all the time. No, they’re miserable, husks of human beings worn out by reading one too many a share purchase agreement. There’s so much more to life than this – don’t be fooled.

Anon

But what else can people do to earn good money? Any high paying job in the city comes with enormous pressure, stress, long hours (just ask any IB/top tier consultancy folks). Probably the only job with high pay and good work life balance is software engineering at big tech but most lawyers are very far away from the skill set required for that. Otherwise you’re restricted at looking at 30k jobs where every day becomes a struggle as to how you will meet your rent/bills – especially in London.

Dream A Little Bigger, Darling

The solution? Actual entrepreneurship.

The wealthiest people today founded and run their own businesses.

Then, you could hire city lawyers and pay them to paint your toenails if you really wanted to.

Anon

Given over 90 percent of startups fail, this is definitely a case of easier said than done.

And out of those, ones that went on to become multimillionaires and were entirely self made the percentages become truly minuscule.

Twitter Is For Narcissists

So many lawyers hashtagging #bekind and #mentalhealth, but try admitting to a mental health problem and see how quickly you’ll be labelled as ‘too sensitive’ when treated badly and told ‘we need to think of the clients’ when let go.

Within some professions, I really do feel it’s better to stay silent.

Alan

This isn’t a profession for snowflakes. You can be as left and barmy as you want, but not a snowflake.

Concerned

He writes, offended by the principle of the article.

You can call him Al

Exactly. The difference makers earn their money at the key stress points of a transaction or a dispute. If trigger warnings and safe spaces are your thing, other professions are available.

boomer

ok fresher

Experienced PP lawyer

mental health stuff is complete nonsense, it ceases to matter once client demands step in. The way that most law firms present it is as a “resilience” issue in terms of how lawyers can “cope” with the demands placed on them, often accompanied by insufficient support and resources, not a question of whether firms need to review their resourcing models and start saying no to clients’ demands.

and then they wonder why people leave….

Blunt realist

I can’t put into words what a positive difference going in-house has made to my life against how it was at a silver circle firm.

Instead of constantly being monitored and made to feel like nothing I do is ever good enough, I am trusted to get on with my work like an adult and work in a much happier and supportive environment. Sure it isn’t perfect but making the jump has massively improved my quality of life and general outlook/mental health.

I think the sweet spot really is to get to 3-5PQE in a private practice firm having got yourself settled and up and running in terms of being on property ladder/decent pension built up, then move either in-house or out of law if you fancy doing something different. Beyond that you are making an elective decision to build your entire life and existence around money and a very niche world with a completely screwed up culture. If you make that choice, don’t be surprised that there is a cost!

LEGAL CHEEK COP

Name the firm…

