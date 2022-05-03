Huddersfield law grad through to MasterChef final

Radha Kaushal-Bolland among final five

With just a few episodes to go before this year’s MasterChef champion is crowned, a law graduate from Huddersfield University is still in the running to scoop the coveted cooking prize.

Radha Kaushal-Bolland graduated with an LLB from Huddersfield in 2020, where her LinkedIn shows she made it to the ‘Dean’s List for Meritorious Performance 2017’.

During this time, she complete mini-pupillages at Braford-based Broadway House Chambers and the legal department of the Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust.

But after graduating, the 23-year-old chose to step away from a future involving wigs and gowns, instead opting to don chef’s whites for a life in the kitchen.

Kaushal-Bolland, who also goes by Chef Rü, describes herself as a private chef who is “producing plant-based deliciousness with a spicy twist”.

And now the competition is really heating up, with just three more episodes until the crowning of this year’s MasterChef champion.

In a tweet posted earlier today, Kaushal-Bolland wrote: “I’ve become a better chef but I have also developed more confidence and self-belief”.

I’ve met wonderful people along this journey, thank you to my friends & my family for the support, to the public for wishing me luck & for @MasterChefUK for allowing me the opportunity 🙏🏼🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/cmkq2fpAoq — Chef Rü (Radha) | The Spicy Flexitarian (@thespicyflex) May 3, 2022

This isn’t the first time the legal and culinary worlds have collided. In previous years we’ve seen other lawyers join the MasterChef ranks, including Morgan Cole solicitor Larkin Cen and ex-Greenwoods solicitor Rukimi Iyer.

The competition has also featured famous legal faces being wined and dined. In 2018, the then Supreme Court president Lady Hale appeared in an episode filmed at Middle Temple while, in 2015, contestants produced three courses for the then president of the Law Society, Andrew Caplen.