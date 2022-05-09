News

Squire Patton Boggs bumps NQ rates to £100k from January 2023

£65k in the regions

Ohio-headquartered Squire Patton Boggs has revealed it will increase the salaries of its newly qualified (NQ) solicitors in London to £100,000.

The boost of £5,000 equates to an extra 5% for its newbie associates.

Effective from January 2023, the Legal Cheek Firms Most List shows the move will eventually put its London NQs on the same cash as their equivalents at Macfarlanes, Simmons & Simmons and Travers Smith.

Meanwhile, NQs in the firm’s regional offices — Birmingham, Leeds, and Manchester — will also see their salaries rise a hefty 18% from £55,000 to £65,000.

In February, the international outfit increased pay to £95,000 and £55,000 for London and regional NQs, respectively. This followed uplifts to trainee salaries across its UK offices the month before. This increase put London trainees on £47,000 in their first year and £50,000 in their second year, while their peers in the regions earn £30,000 and £33,000.

The 2022 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

Squires has also confirmed 21 of its 23 trainees received permanent roles at the firm, giving the firm an annual retention score of 91%. They have qualified into a range of practice areas including corporate, financial services, intellectual property & technology, international dispute resolution, litigation, competition, data privacy & cybersecurity, environmental safety & health, real estate, labour & employment, and tax.

Giles Chesher, the firm’s training principal commented:

“We are committed to providing competitive pay and distinguishing ourselves with a culture that places the highest value on people’s development and well-being. This is reflected by our ability to retain almost all of our trainees, with everyone who applied receiving a permanent role at the firm.”

Anon

Not bad. Not bad at all.

Can't be real??

SPB ahead of AG, ES and PM. Never thought I would see the day. Can’t wait to see if others react

Anon

£70k regions incoming

Gordon Ramsay

Okay leaving this raise for Jan 2023 is mad – BUT SPB OFFERING 100k DAMNN

Silver circles can’t faff around at 100-105k anymore.

Anonymous

Can see the SC moving to say the110-120k range tbh. They seemed keen to close the gap when MC moved to 107k so lets see what happens next.

asdfad@gmail.com

Holy Moly.

War

It’s on

Cravath scale associate

An announcement for Jan 2023 in May 2022. Either you have the most incompetent payroll team or you’re stingy af 😂

Average Pay War Enjoyer

Can’t see anyone else in that bracket moving now, this was due with how stingy SPB had been in the regions. Pressure on the other 90-somthing firms is around bunching now, can’t be having multiple PQE on less than an SPB NQ

Anon

SPB = the Cravath of the middling UK firms.

Kirkland NQ

Cute.

Associate

The risk of announcing a Jan 2023 rise now is you get left behind during such a long wait. This is a bit of a panic move to add a new headline figure and look good early. I think it will backfire in the long run.

Lisa Smith

Why do you think it will backfire?

Associate

If you announce a Jan 23 raise, and presumably want to keep that salary structure in place for say 12 months, announcing that 8 months before it actually comes in means you run the risk of other firms raising beyond you in that time period. SPB inevitably either have to raise again and look stupid for trying to pull a fast one, or stick to their original salary budget and fall behind in the market.

Anon

How bizarre to make the announcement now with the pay only taking effect from January? A lot can happen during that time… I wonder which firms will react. Betting on it going up to 68-70k in the regions. Wonder which firm will go first.

