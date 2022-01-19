Squire Patton Boggs boosts trainee salaries by as much as 27%

City rookies now start on £47k

Squire Patton Boggs (SPB) is the latest international law firm to raise the pay packets of trainee solicitors across its UK offices.

The law firm, which is headquartered in Ohio, has raised year one London trainee pay to £47,000, up 27% from £37,000, while its year two trainees will receive £50,000 — a 19% uplift from £42,000.

Trainees in SPB’s regional offices — Birmingham, Manchester and Leeds — will receive an extra £4,000 and £5,000 respectively: year one rates increasing by 15% to £30,000 and year two rates moving to £33,000 — an extra 18%.

The firm’s newly qualified (NQ) associates earn a salary of £85,000 in London and £46,000 in the regional offices, following an increase last autumn.

The Legal Cheek 2022 Firms Most List shows that SPB recruits 25 trainees each year, and scored A* or A grades in nine out of ten categories in our latest Trainee and Junior Lawyer Survey.