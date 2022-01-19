News

Squire Patton Boggs boosts trainee salaries by as much as 27%

By Rona Ankrah on
6

City rookies now start on £47k

Squire Patton Boggs (SPB) is the latest international law firm to raise the pay packets of trainee solicitors across its UK offices.

The law firm, which is headquartered in Ohio, has raised year one London trainee pay to £47,000, up 27% from £37,000, while its year two trainees will receive £50,000 — a 19% uplift from £42,000.

Trainees in SPB’s regional offices — Birmingham, Manchester and Leeds — will receive an extra £4,000 and £5,000 respectively: year one rates increasing by 15% to £30,000 and year two rates moving to £33,000 — an extra 18%.

The 2022 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

The firm’s newly qualified (NQ) associates earn a salary of £85,000 in London and £46,000 in the regional offices, following an increase last autumn.

The Legal Cheek 2022 Firms Most List shows that SPB recruits 25 trainees each year, and scored A* or A grades in nine out of ten categories in our latest Trainee and Junior Lawyer Survey.

Sign up to the Legal Cheek Newsletter

6 Comments

Trainee

Question is – why isn’t the NQ aligned with CMS etc.

Reply Report comment
(8)(2)

Anon

The recent rises are going to create a new order in London’s mid-market in respect of talent.

Recruitment market still booming post early pandemic slow down. Years out of the office also reduces connection to current firm. Lots of people leaving private practice after reflecting during Covid. Demand for good commercial lawyers larger than supply.

Complacent firms will be left behind in such a candidate driven market.

Reply Report comment
(7)(0)

Meat Printer

CMS are paying more than their competitors. Unless the DLA Eversheds Addleshaw kind of firms start pumping into the 90s I can’t see SPB moving.

Reply Report comment
(7)(1)

OP Anon

Disagree on that one, CMS is definitely in that bucket of firms that you mentioned but I think they are the first movers. If none of them increased I would see none of those firms moving. Maybe with the exception of DLA who increased very close to 90s so they may get away with not moving again. Eversheds, Dentons, AG and OC will have to move again soon to close some gaps or associates are likely to get quite salty in the next 6 months and will expect them to look to lateral.

Reply Report comment
(1)(3)

Anonymous poster

How long will this boom last? Firms have been raising salaries multiple times a year.

How long will the lateral hire boom last too?

Reply Report comment
(2)(0)

OP Anon

How long will thriving legal market last with booming private equity? Very possible that element of the market could take a breather with raising interest rates. Full service firms however are well equipped to deal with whichever way the market turns.

Firms have been raising salaries multiple time but it doesn’t mean it is unsustainable. Profits are at record highs, firms are having a great year again this year from what I can see. It takes black swan events for salaries to drop, start of pandemic, 2008 etc. Its just a sign of the market firms need to remain competitive and often the only thing they know is to throw money at a problem.

There are longer lasting gaps in the 3-6PQE levels which is notoriously hard to recruit good candidates. This has always been an issue but exacerbated by change in career direction, covid burn out etc. If the gap is there in the market, firms need to pay or offer other incentives to recruit from other firms. How long the lateral boom last depends on whether firms can entice in-house counsel to private practice (which I have seen done), retain and promote from within, or go to other markets – Auz/NZ etc. I don’t know the ins and outs of how they will decide to do that but one approach I have seen is a lot of poaching from regional firms by U.S, MC and international firms.

For now lets enjoy the rises we are getting and keep the pressure up on the stragglers

Reply Report comment
(7)(0)

Join the conversation

Related Stories