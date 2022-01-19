Squire Patton Boggs boosts trainee salaries by as much as 27%
City rookies now start on £47k
Squire Patton Boggs (SPB) is the latest international law firm to raise the pay packets of trainee solicitors across its UK offices.
The law firm, which is headquartered in Ohio, has raised year one London trainee pay to £47,000, up 27% from £37,000, while its year two trainees will receive £50,000 — a 19% uplift from £42,000.
Trainees in SPB’s regional offices — Birmingham, Manchester and Leeds — will receive an extra £4,000 and £5,000 respectively: year one rates increasing by 15% to £30,000 and year two rates moving to £33,000 — an extra 18%.
The firm’s newly qualified (NQ) associates earn a salary of £85,000 in London and £46,000 in the regional offices, following an increase last autumn.
The Legal Cheek 2022 Firms Most List shows that SPB recruits 25 trainees each year, and scored A* or A grades in nine out of ten categories in our latest Trainee and Junior Lawyer Survey.
Trainee
Question is – why isn’t the NQ aligned with CMS etc.
Anon
The recent rises are going to create a new order in London’s mid-market in respect of talent.
Recruitment market still booming post early pandemic slow down. Years out of the office also reduces connection to current firm. Lots of people leaving private practice after reflecting during Covid. Demand for good commercial lawyers larger than supply.
Complacent firms will be left behind in such a candidate driven market.
Meat Printer
CMS are paying more than their competitors. Unless the DLA Eversheds Addleshaw kind of firms start pumping into the 90s I can’t see SPB moving.
OP Anon
Disagree on that one, CMS is definitely in that bucket of firms that you mentioned but I think they are the first movers. If none of them increased I would see none of those firms moving. Maybe with the exception of DLA who increased very close to 90s so they may get away with not moving again. Eversheds, Dentons, AG and OC will have to move again soon to close some gaps or associates are likely to get quite salty in the next 6 months and will expect them to look to lateral.