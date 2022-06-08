Applications now open for The Legal Cheek UK Virtual Law Fair

Leading law firms return on 8 September for UK’s biggest legal careers event

The Legal Cheek UK Virtual Law Fair series is back this autumn with the first Fair running from 2pm to 5pm on Thursday 8 September.

The free online law fair will give students from all parts of the UK and further afield the opportunity to meet leading law firms from their laptops. Each participating firm has a virtual booth with a livestream that will allow you to join in video chats with lawyers, current trainees and members of their graduate recruitment team. You can also submit written questions in the live chats and browse custom firm content. Apply now to secure your place.

The fair also features six workshops where speakers from top law firms and legal education providers will provide unmissable insight into all things training contract and SQE related.

Date: Thursday, 8 September 2022

Time: 2pm – 5pm

Location: Virtual Scheme

Level: Students, Graduates

You will have the opportunity to network with almost 70 law firms, including magic circle, leading international and national firms. Check out the list of participating firms.

Further Legal Cheek UK Virtual Law Fairs will be held from 2pm to 5pm on Tuesday 11 October and Tuesday 22 November 2022.

A videoclip of the expo hall at one of last year’s Legal Cheek Virtual Fairs

In addition to the UK Fairs, we have an in-person Scottish Law Fair for students interested in training north of the border. It takes place in the heart of the Scottish capital Edinburgh from 2pm to 5pm on Tuesday 25 October 2022.

For students interested in training globally, we have three international virtual Fairs in September and October. The Hong Kong Virtual Law Fair takes place from Tuesday 13 September to Thursday 15 September, The Singapore Virtual Law Fair takes place on Wednesday 19 October from 5pm to 7pm Singapore time (10am-12pm UK time) and The Irish Virtual Law Fair from 2pm to 4pm on Wednesday 19 October 2022.

We also have our two autumn Virtual UK Pupillage Fairs on Saturday 8 October and Thursday 1 December 2022 for students interested in the bar.