Best of the blogs
Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts
The European court has seriously overstepped over Rwanda [The Spectator] (free, but registration required)
Let’s get the hell out of the ECHR [Spiked]
The resignation of Lord Geidt after being placed in an impossible position, after being appointed to an impossible position [The Law and Policy Blog]
Secrets and lies: The UK’s troubled regime of freedom of information [Legal Cheek Journal]
Conspiracy or cock-up? Did ministers want the courts to block the Rwanda flight last night? [A Lawyer Writes]
Brexit: What does the EU think of UK law to override NI’s trade rules? [Irish Times]
5 times the Johnson government complained about ‘lefty lawyers’ [Legal Cheek]
What happened in Guantánamo: a former prisoner and interrogator speak 17 years on [Prospect]
Administrations and Acquisitions: The Mis(s)fortune of Missguided [According To A Law Student]
What makes an O-shaped junior lawyer? [Law Society Gazette]
Ten things to know about NFTs [The IPKat]
