News

Top 10 places for Leeds, Queen’s Belfast and Warwick in latest law school rankings

By Rona Ankrah on
29

Russell Group unis secure all but one of the top 20 spots

The latest university rankings are out, with Leeds, Queen’s Belfast and Warwick jumping several places to secure top ten spots.

In what probably won’t come as a surprise to many, the universities of Oxford and Cambridge placed 1st and 2nd, respectively, in the 2023 Complete University Guide published this week.

Following the Oxbridge duo were London institutions UCL and LSE in 3rd and 4th, while Durham University took 5th spot on this year’s list.

King’s College London retained 6th spot, Leeds jumped five places to secure 7th, followed by the University of Bristol in 8th. Queen’s University Belfast climbed an impressive eight positions to lock in 9th, and Warwick completes the top ten with a nine place improvement on last year’s result.

Secure your place: The Legal Cheek Summer 2022 Virtual Vacation Scheme

Further down this year’s rankings and narrowly missing out on the top ten, the University of Nottingham leaped twelve places to eleventh. Up eight positions is Exeter (12th), followed by York (13th), Queen Mary (14th), Glasgow (15th) and Edinburgh (16th).

The highest placing non-Russell Group member, Lancaster University, jumped ten spots to bag 17th. Rounding off the top 20 are the universities of Birmingham (18th), Manchester (19th) and Cardiff (20th).

These results are based on entry standards, student satisfaction, research quality and graduate prospects.

There are some notable movers further down the power list of 106 universities. The University of Worcester and London Metropolitan are this year’s big risers, soaring 59 places and 48 places, respectively, to place 31st and 48th.

Top 20 law schools 2022:

Ranking Law school
1 Oxford
2 Cambridge
3 UCL
4 LSE
5 Durham
6 King’s College London
7 Leeds
8 Bristol
9 Queen’s University Belfast
10 Warwick
11 Nottingham
12 Exeter
13 York
14 Queen Mary
15 Glasgow
16 Edinburgh
17 Lancaster
18 Birmingham
19 Manchester
20 Cardiff

29 Comments

Curious Cat

It’s ironic that Warwick always makes top 10 but whenever I speak to anyone who’s studied there they say it’s the worst institution ever lol

How are they making top rankings???

Reply Report comment
(22)(5)

Harvey

I’m pretty sure it is mostly to do with employability statistics.

Warwick is notorious for not having their students MH in consideration (poor semester and exam timetables, general mismanagement, inconsistent teaching standards) but whenever you look at the top employers not just in law but across all industries, Warwick students dominate in stats (after Oxbridge ofc)

Reply Report comment
(12)(1)

J

It’s because Warwick students are mostly Oxbridge rejects or students who couldn’t get into an alternative Russel group Uni of their choosing so most of them have a chip on their shoulder and feel like they have something to prove

This is why you see Warwick grads doing multiple vac schemes and posting numerous TC offers on LinkedIn lol

Reply Report comment
(14)(5)

Sam

Loool why is this so true. All the Warwick students I know wanted to get into Uni of Notts or a top London Uni like Kings or LSE

Reply Report comment
(6)(4)

F

As a Warwick grad myself I do question the rankings but I’m not complaining lmaoo

Considering the postponed grad ceremony they are putting on for us is in a tent in some dingy car park tells you just how much they care for their students

Reply Report comment
(23)(0)

Prince

Leeds and Bristol top 10?

You’re having a laugh

Reply Report comment
(15)(2)

Tom

I have a strong feeling that there’s a correlation between Bristol uni being considered a contender for a top 10 law school after €v€ c0rnw£11 gained popularity

Reply Report comment
(8)(4)

Anonymous

Bristol uni law school has always been a top 10 contender regardless as to whether a successful YouTuber went there. Why would it make the slightest difference in rankings?

Reply Report comment
(8)(8)

Harry

Law firms were notorious for being highly selective in the universities they recruited from.

They would pick and choose Russell group unis of a particular kind like Durham, LSE, Kings etc

Bristol wasn’t a top contender for law firms or chambers on an application in comparison to other top Russell group unis. As a uni it wasn’t on their radar

However, ever since eve there has clearly been an upsurge in recruiting from Bristol. Whether or not this is due to her is another question, but it is true that since her YouTube days of showcasing the uni on her channel, law firms have taken on more vac schemers and offered TCs to Bristol grads

Whether this is directly correlated is something that cannot be proven, but it is an interesting coincidence

Reply Report comment
(6)(7)

Frank

Maybe because before eve, Bristol had a reputation for being a party university for middle class kids who go to piss about and take pharmaceuticals

It wasn’t taken seriously by many people including employers

Reply Report comment
(4)(2)

And in other news

Interviews will become more and more important now that unviersities are not a credible merits filter as their admissions are driven by virtue signalling and postcodes rather than ability. The story this week that straight A students from higher socioeconomic postcodes were effectively barred from the Edinburgh LLB course shows how awful this has become. The talented children of England’s true middle classes are being excluded from the best universities to appease the woke.

Reply Report comment
(12)(25)

@ privileged white man complaining

Shut up u silly bint

Reply Report comment
(16)(2)

Jonty

Well said

Reply Report comment
(6)(7)

Head up princess, your tiara is falling

This is clearly a personal problem lol.

You weren’t smart enough to get into the university of your choosing and now you want to blame the poor

Get a grip mate

Reply Report comment
(17)(3)

Joe

Cry more

Reply Report comment
(8)(1)

‘22 grad

The complete and utter lack of empathy shown here is disappointing.

Contextualising is not the same as favouring. It is an equitable policy aimed at discovering which students will benefit the most from the education provided by top institutions and, therefore, who will attain the best grades.

It is unfair that by virtue of economic background, a student will receive a better education and then be favoured in university admissions.

It is often provosts schooled individuals who, despite this elite education, were still not good enough to get into the top universities, and therefore blame the disadvantaged students.

I will say, however, that some in the cintextualisatikns are VERY lenient, such as UCL accepting BBB students down from AAA, and that a postcode will not stop naturally academically inclined students from achieving top grades. But we do have to accept not everyone comes from elite schools with parents that push students to do well.

Reply Report comment
(7)(1)

Anon

“It is an equitable policy aimed at discovering which students will benefit the most from the education provided by top institutions and, therefore, who will attain the best grades.”

Your point which I have quoted shows the problem. “Benefitting the most” is not the same as “attain(ing) the best grades”. If universities want to advance a social justice policy then that might allow some to access social mobility but the price of excluding the most able will tend towards lower grade outcomes. There used to be a high correlation between the best candidates and the best universities such that employers could use admissions as a proxy filter. That correlation is now shot given postcodes are more important than academic results.

Reply Report comment
(2)(2)

WarwickGrad

Warwick is a good law school. But it scores badly because it’s brutal. Academically it’s a bit like the Hunger Games, only the strongest survive. I should know I went there and did well, but my god it was hell on earth at times. You get great teachers who really care, but most of them are more focused on research than helping students; making the experience very lonely and isolating. Plus, everybody at Warwick is so competitive. Literally, everyone is gunning for a TC. They know that just getting a 2:1 will take you places, so no one collaborates.

Reply Report comment
(2)(13)

K

How does it score badly if it makes top 10 every year?

Reply Report comment
(3)(1)

R

He means the score badly in assignments and exams. As in they are strict and stingy in giving out firsts

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

Rolleyes

Wow you must be so smart to do well in such a hardcore environment here’s a cookie

Reply Report comment
(11)(0)

Warren

Law schools are tough on marking everywhere at top Russel Group unis

Warwick students act like they’re the only ones subjected to it

Reply Report comment
(6)(0)

Sad Boi

Leicester should’ve joined the Russell Group when they had the chance.

Reply Report comment
(0)(4)

Mark

Did they ever have a chance??

Reply Report comment
(7)(0)

Mancandproud

I think @WarwickGrad means by “scores badly” is that WLS rides off the reputation of the Warwick university; the law school in itself seldom makes the top 10. I am a Manchester grad and have a couple of mates down at Warwick. They mostly complain about their marks, and lack of action.

Reply Report comment
(4)(0)

ULaw Student

They should rank University of Law and BPP University too. Even though they’re private institutions it would be good to know what their statistics are like and how they match up to other universities.

Reply Report comment
(2)(2)

Anon

In terms of international rankings the top 3 are miles ahead of everyone else in terms of institutional performance
. Oxford and Cambridge average 5-10 across most international ranking and UCL averages 15 or better. Apart from LSE which is specialised the rest above are mediocre or irrelevant. In time this this will affect reputation.

Reply Report comment
(3)(4)

manofthepeople

To Anon,

You sound like a barrister with that sh#te elitist attitude of yours.

From the ‘common people’: Do one!

Reply Report comment
(1)(1)

Anon

Warwick grads are mostly state-educated, which explains their limited success in the job market.

Reply Report comment
(1)(2)

Join the conversation

Related Stories