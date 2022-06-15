Top 10 places for Leeds, Queen’s Belfast and Warwick in latest law school rankings

Russell Group unis secure all but one of the top 20 spots

The latest university rankings are out, with Leeds, Queen’s Belfast and Warwick jumping several places to secure top ten spots.

In what probably won’t come as a surprise to many, the universities of Oxford and Cambridge placed 1st and 2nd, respectively, in the 2023 Complete University Guide published this week.

Following the Oxbridge duo were London institutions UCL and LSE in 3rd and 4th, while Durham University took 5th spot on this year’s list.

King’s College London retained 6th spot, Leeds jumped five places to secure 7th, followed by the University of Bristol in 8th. Queen’s University Belfast climbed an impressive eight positions to lock in 9th, and Warwick completes the top ten with a nine place improvement on last year’s result.

Further down this year’s rankings and narrowly missing out on the top ten, the University of Nottingham leaped twelve places to eleventh. Up eight positions is Exeter (12th), followed by York (13th), Queen Mary (14th), Glasgow (15th) and Edinburgh (16th).

The highest placing non-Russell Group member, Lancaster University, jumped ten spots to bag 17th. Rounding off the top 20 are the universities of Birmingham (18th), Manchester (19th) and Cardiff (20th).

These results are based on entry standards, student satisfaction, research quality and graduate prospects.

There are some notable movers further down the power list of 106 universities. The University of Worcester and London Metropolitan are this year’s big risers, soaring 59 places and 48 places, respectively, to place 31st and 48th.

Top 20 law schools 2022: