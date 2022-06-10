Irwin Mitchell looks to power all offices using renewable energy within three years

National outfit latest to set green goals

Irwin Mitchell has become the latest law firm to ramp up its green efforts, with new targets aimed at reducing carbon emissions.

The firm has pledged to target 100% renewable energy use in all its offices over next three years and carbon Net Zero by 2040.

As part of its green goals, it plans to reduce emissions from the firm’s facilities and vehicles by 60% over the next three years too.

The Sheffield-headquartered outfit — which scored an A for ‘eco-friendliness’ in our Trainee and Junior Survey — says it aims to halve emissions on everything from purchased goods and services to business travel and employee commuting by 2030, in order to achieve the wider carbon neutral goal.

Louise Needham, environmental sustainability manager at Irwin Mitchell, said:

“With environmental sustainability taking centre stage in society, it’s never been more crucial to avoid ‘greenwashing’ and ensure a credible and authentic approach. Our commitment to sustainability and the environmental approach are being ramped up to ensure we’ll be leading the way in the transition to Net Zero and a more sustainable future for all.”

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List shows that the firm has 17 offices across city locations, with two new offices in Liverpool and Cardiff opening just last month.

A raft of firms have pledged similar green targets, including Allen & Overy, CMS, Eversheds Sutherland, Osborne Clarke, Pinsent Masons and Slaughter and May all publicly pledging to cut emissions.