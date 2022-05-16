Slaughters targets 90% emissions reduction by 2040

Joins growing number of City firms implementing green goals 🌍

Slaughter and May has become the latest major City outfit to up its efforts to become more environmentally friendly, with two new carbon reduction targets.

The magic circle player is targeting a 90% absolute reduction of emissions by 2040, a move which builds on its previous commitment of a 50% reduction by 2030.

Both green goals have been approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) which aims to mobilise companies to reduce their emissions.

The firm — which chalked-up an A for ‘eco-friendliness’ in our Trainee and Junior Lawyer survey — hopes to make reductions both from direct operations, including the energy it uses to power its offices, and indirect emissions such as purchased goods and services, business travel, commuting, waste and water.

Jill Hoseason, chief operating officer at Slaughters, said:

“It is great to see the firm taking a lead on decarbonising its business, setting ambitious science-based targets and making real changes to reduce our emissions. SBTi’s validation means a lot. It demonstrates to our people, our clients and our communities that we are on the right track towards meaningful net-zero.”

A raft of law firms have set similar environmentally-friendly targets over the past year or so.

By 2023, Linklaters hopes to reduce its energy emissions by 70%, and its goods, services and travel emissions by 50%, while Allen & Overy and Eversheds Sutherland are aiming for 50% cuts by 2030. Elsewhere, Herbert Smith Freehills is hoping to reduce carbon emissions to net-zero by 2030 and CMS has committed to becoming carbon neutral by 2025.