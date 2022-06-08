Johnny Depp’s lawyer bags partner promotion following Heard trial win

Camille Vasquez joins US firm Brown Rudnick’s partnership

US law firm Brown Rudnick has promoted Camille Vasquez to partner less than a week after she helped secure Johnny Depp’s $15 million (£12 million) jury verdict against ex-wife Amber Heard.

Though Depp’s legal team, led by partner Benjamin Chew, included nine lawyers, Vasquez was a key player during the cross-examination of Heard and in the closing arguments.

Chairman and CEO of Brown Rudnick, William Baldiga, said in a statement that this announcement was historically reserved until the end of the firm’s fiscal year. But “Camille’s performance during the Johnny Depp trial proved to the world that she was ready to take this next step now”.

Vasquez, now a partner in the firm’s litigation and arbitration team, said in a statement:

“I am delighted that Brown Rudnick has given me its full vote of confidence by having me join the partnership. I’m proud of the uniquely talented team I’ve had the privilege to lead, which exemplified teamwork and collaboration, and I look forward to continuing to represent Brown Rudnick’s culture of excellence.”

Over the course of the six-week televised trial, Vasquez became somewhat of a celebrity in her own right. TikTok clips with the hashtag ‘#camillevasquez’ have accumulated over two billion views, and the firm’s Twitter announcement of Vasquez’s promotion has received over 100,000 likes.

Boston-headquartered Brown Rudnick primarily has offices across the pond, but the firm also takes on both trainees and qualified lawyers in its London office.