‘Wagatha Christie’: The libel trial that took the internet by storm

12 tweets that tell the tale

‘Wagatha Christie’, the nickname given to the High Court libel trial between Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy, has gripped the nation, with seemingly endless twists and turns.

Formally known as Vardy v Rooney, the case was brought by Vardy who is suing fellow WAG Rooney over an allegation that Vardy leaked the latter’s private Instagram stories to a newspaper.

The closing arguments have been made and the trial has now drawn to a close, with Mrs Justice Steyn’s judgment expected at a later date.

Though the trial only spanned a couple of weeks, it has captured the attention of the press and gripped the imagination of the public.

More importantly (for us anyway!), it’s also provided a rich source of internet gold, with Twitter awash with hilarious ‘Wagatha’ memes and comments.

Legal Cheek has rounded up 12 of the funniest for your consideration…

New career for Wayne Rooney?

When PE teachers have to teach a bit of Geography. pic.twitter.com/Uez143hHcq — Alexander Fox (@AlexanderFoxEtc) May 12, 2022

The non-verbal exchange between the husbands (probably)

Wayne Rooney and Jamie Vardy seeing each other in the courtroom. pic.twitter.com/XDOQZ4oudZ — Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) May 10, 2022

Who is Davy Jones? 🤔

Rooney's lawyer claims WhatsApp messages that would show the leaking of stories to the Sun are on a phone dropped off the side of a boat. He says it is now "lying at the bottom of sea in Davy Jones' locker". Vardy asks the court: "Who is Davy Jones?" The judge intervenes. — Jim Waterson (@jimwaterson) May 12, 2022

Do you recognise these people?

Laughing far too hard at this court sketch of Wayne and Coleen 😂😂😂 #WagathaChristie pic.twitter.com/uBmnw7aOGc — Jam Williams-Thomas (@JamAntonioTV) May 11, 2022

Lost evidence? Not anymore!

coleen rooney on her way to retrieve rebekah vardy’s agent’s phone as evidence from the seabed of the north sea #wagathachristie pic.twitter.com/rx9La30Z8e — BEN COOPER (@xbencooper) May 10, 2022

‘If I’m being honest’

Rebekah Vardy: ‘…..if I’m being honest’ Coleen Rooney’s lawyer: (sounding exasperated) ‘I would hope you’re being honest given you’re sitting in a witness box at the High Court’ — Julian Druker (@Julian5News) May 12, 2022

*Davy Jones entered the building*

Devastating blow to Rebekah Vardy's libel trial as a new witness enters the court #wagathachristie pic.twitter.com/ll9ARQqetL — HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) May 12, 2022

Spot the difference🔎

The Rooneys or Street Fighter characters? You decide

Looking forward to catching up on the trial of Zangief and Chun-Li from Street Fighter today. #wagathachristie pic.twitter.com/rse0nuDq1W — Blue6oy (@blue6oy) May 13, 2022

Calling it Wagatha Christie? Not anymore!

While I have no interest in the #wagathachristie nonsense, I’ve just heard it described as “The Scousetrap” which is absolute genius. — Rick Turner (@Rick_Turner) May 12, 2022

Spotted outside the courts

Even brands are getting in on it