‘Wagatha Christie’: The libel trial that took the internet by storm

12 tweets that tell the tale

Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney – image credits: soccer.ru (Wikimedia commons) and Instagram (@coleen_rooney)

‘Wagatha Christie’, the nickname given to the High Court libel trial between Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy, has gripped the nation, with seemingly endless twists and turns.

Formally known as Vardy v Rooney, the case was brought by Vardy who is suing fellow WAG Rooney over an allegation that Vardy leaked the latter’s private Instagram stories to a newspaper.

The closing arguments have been made and the trial has now drawn to a close, with Mrs Justice Steyn’s judgment expected at a later date.

Though the trial only spanned a couple of weeks, it has captured the attention of the press and gripped the imagination of the public.

More importantly (for us anyway!), it’s also provided a rich source of internet gold, with Twitter awash with hilarious ‘Wagatha’ memes and comments.

Legal Cheek has rounded up 12 of the funniest for your consideration…

New career for Wayne Rooney?

The non-verbal exchange between the husbands (probably)

Who is Davy Jones? 🤔

Do you recognise these people?

Lost evidence? Not anymore!

‘If I’m being honest’

*Davy Jones entered the building*

Spot the difference🔎

The Rooneys or Street Fighter characters? You decide

Calling it Wagatha Christie? Not anymore!

Spotted outside the courts

Even brands are getting in on it

