Mock trial winner ‘lost for words’ after scooping Smart car

Another comp, another car 🚗

A law student from the University of Bradford has bagged himself a car after securing victory in a mock trial competition.

Aspiring barrister Hussain Alkachkach impressed judges with his defence of a fictional YouTuber accused of assault, in a mock trial which played out in the university’s very own ‘Lady Hale Court’.

But in a far cry from the usual Amazon voucher or work placement, winner Alkachkach has been handed the keys to his very own Smart Car.

“When I found out I’d won, I was lost for words”, Alkachkach said. “It’s amazing and I’m so pleased to have won a car.”

The impressive prize has been made possible thanks to local law firm and mock trial sponsor Proctor & Hobbs, which has now given away two cars in as many years as part of its tie-up with the university’s law school.

Alkachkach continued:

“I just did my best in the mock trials, but I thought everyone who took part did an amazing job. The event itself is great because it allows you to build your skills and gain confidence while you are still learning. I hope one day to be a barrister, and to make a positive contribution.”

Last year Legal Cheek reported that Shaikhul Amin, then a final year law student, had driven away with the top prize after presenting the strongest argument in a fictional scenario involving an on-pitch assault during a football match.