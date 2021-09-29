Road legal! Bradford Uni law student bags car following mock trial success

Beats an Amazon voucher

In a far cry from the usual Amazon gift voucher or week’s worth of work experience, a Bradford University law student has walked (or should we say driven?) away with a car after securing victory in a mock trial competition.

Final-year undergrad Shaikhul Amin bagged himself a black Smart car after presenting the strongest argument in a fictional scenario involving an on-pitch assault during a football match.

The winner of the uni’s live-streamed challenge was decided through a combination of votes from an expert panel and members of the public.

Commenting on the victory which saw him beat several other finalists, the law student said: “I want to say a big thank you to Proctor & Hobbs and the School of Law. I did not expect to win, but I tried my best, so I’m very grateful to everyone who voted for me.”

Amin, who harbours ambitions of one day becoming a judge, continued: “I haven’t driven the car yet as I’m not insured on it but I’m very much looking forward to doing so.”

The impressive prize appears to have been made possible thanks to the generosity of Bradford law firm and competition sponsor Proctor & Hobbs. Amin was handed the keys to his new wheels at the firm’s head office earlier this week.

Aneesa Ehsan, Proctor & Hobbs partner and Bradford Uni alumnus, said: “We are pleased that the first of a series of collaborations with the University has been successful. We had a difficult decision to make as the calibre of the students applying was very high.”

The competition’s four runners-up received a £250 Amazon gift voucher and chocolates.