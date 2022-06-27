Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

Justice Secretary Dominic Raab says criminal barrister strikes are ‘regrettable’ as first walkout begins [Sky News]

Disgraced human rights lawyer Phil Shiner faces fraud charges over Iraq War abuse claims [The Telegraph] (£)

I was a corporate lawyer by day, training as a monk by night [The Times] (£)

Drivers who kill could receive life sentences under law reform [BBC News]

Scots lawyer quits ‘dream job’ over mental health hell as legal system faces ‘collapse’ [Daily Record]

Solicitors’ watchdog advances crackdown on ‘lawfare’ with more than 20 SLAPP investigations [City A.M.]

Government ‘Misleading’ Over Role in Rail Strikes, Legal Advice Suggests [Bloomberg UK]

Home Secretary Priti Patel breaks the law in yet another asylum seeker scandal [Mirror]

‘Lives will be saved’: Biden signs most sweeping gun control law in decades [The Guardian]

The Observer view on Donald Trump’s influence on Roe v Wade ruling [The Observer]

‘F**k the Supreme Court!’ Lorde slams controversial Roe v Wade ruling on abortion during Glastonbury performance [Mail Online]

Former Love Island winner (and law graduate) Greg O’Shea hits back at perception contestants ‘have no brain cells’ [Independent.ie]

“I’ve always wondered how many partners hate what they do and wish they could escape but feel trapped. They spent the best years of their life slaving away on deals that no-one cares about (at the time and, at best, a year later). All those friendships, relationships and family bonds that were loosened or lost for ‘the deal’.” [Legal Cheek comments]

