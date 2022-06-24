News

Partners less happy than trainees, research suggests

By William Holmes on
12

It would appear money doesn’t buy happiness

Over two thirds of trainee lawyers in the UK are happy at work compared to just 53% of partners, research commissioned by City firm Simmons & Simmons reveals.

Two fifths of partners who participated in the research said they would only stay with their firm for two to five years.

The research, which surveyed over 1,600 people across the globe working in the legal sector, highlights a disparity in the levels of happiness at work between different age groups. A whopping 90% of Gen Z respondents working in the legal sector were happy in their roles compared to just 66% of those over the age of 45.

Priorities appear to differ greatly between levels of seniority indicating that trainees are less enamoured with large paydays than partners. In the UK, 80% of trainees surveyed said they would rather work for a firm that provides a supportive and inclusive environment than one that pays very high salaries. Only 63% of partners could say the same. Trainees in the UK were the group most dissatisfied with their work-life balance.

The research also demonstrates how the size of a firm’s revenue and headcount can impact its employees’ happiness. Firms with revenues over £1 billion saw only 30% of their employees happy at work in stark contrast to firms with revenues of between £500 and £999.99 million where average happiness levels more than doubled to 65%.

The 2022 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

A firm’s headcount seems to have less of an impact. Sixty-five percent and 67% of employees at firms with between 1,500 and 1,990 employees and over 2,000 employees respectively, were happy compared to around 75% at smaller firms.

Firms headquartered in the US and the UK were on average the least happy firms. Forty-nine perecent of respondents from US firms said the pandemic had prompted them to rethink their careers compared to around a third of legal professionals in the UK.

Simmons & Simmons’ senior partner Julian Taylor stressed the “value in challenging misconceptions around age and attitudes to work”, adding that the report “reinforces what we already know, in that as much as salary is important for attaining quality of life, it’s far from the only factor in achieving professional happiness”.

Looking to the future, Taylor predicts that “the workplaces of the future will recognise this and place importance on encouraging their people to do more than simply work to live”.

12 Comments

Disillusioned associate

‘Partnership at a law firm is a pie-eating contest where the prize is more pie.’

I’ve always wondered how many partners hate what they do and wish they could escape but feel trapped. They spent the best years of their life slaving away on deals that no-one cares about (at the time and, at best, a year later). All those friendships, relationships and family bonds that were loosened or lost for ‘the deal’.

And then you hit partnership and realise that you’re paid a few hundred thousand a year but not quite the PEP figures dangled to you when you were younger and let’s not even get started on post-tax pay. And you’ll have to slave away for another decade to get close to that PEP figure. And then just as you do, you’re looking over your shoulder as the firm tries to edge you out.

Horrible life. Get your training and get out of there after a couple of years.

Reply Report comment
(20)(2)

Truth Serum

This is why the delayed gratification trope doesn’t work for people pursuing a law career.

You tell yourself “when I get into uni I’ll be happy”

then it’s “when I get a first class I’ll be happy”

then it’s “when I get a vac scheme I’ll be happy”

then it’s “when I get a TC I’ll be happy”

then it’s “when I pass the LPC I’ll be happy”

then it’s “when I qualify into my chosen area after my TC I’ll be happy”

then it’s “when I become senior associate I’ll be happy”

then it’s “when I become partner I’ll be happy”

AND GUESS WHAT…

THE HAPPINESS NEVER COMES

Reply Report comment
(20)(1)

Ouch

THIS hit me hard. So true 😩

Reply Report comment
(4)(0)

Anon

You will be richer than 99 percent of the population though. Easy to overlook that part.

Reply Report comment
(3)(3)

Banksy

Well you know what they say…

I’d rather be unhappy with my 6 bedroom detached house in the countryside with roughly an hours commute into London whilst I work from home most of the week in my private home office overlooking the tennis court, swimming pool and horses

… or something like that

Reply Report comment
(10)(0)

Smith

Gosh, how 2012! One can stay far more than 1 hour away now and keep a decent pad in the centre of town for when needs must.

Reply Report comment
(0)(3)

Anonymous

It’s because partners on the whole can’t live normal lives can they. Clients bothering them 24/7, the stress of pushing through deals. Plus they probably barely ‘please’ their other half anymore, or see their kids much.

Knew a few people at uni whose parents were law firm partners and when meeting them even in an informal setting they seemed pretty distant and miserable. Ok there will always be exceptions to the rule, but ‘relationships’ with clients aren’t ever going to provide someone with the same meaning and love that friends and family will-the issue is as a partner you see far more of the former.

Reply Report comment
(7)(1)

Anonymous

^God these posts make me laugh.. grow up kids and stop complaining about a career you don’t even have yet. If you think it’s brutal in law go speak to those junior associates at Goldman Sachs who were simply told to F off if they didn’t want to work 15-hour days and weekends. Go speak to NHS doctors who after training for 5 years slave away in A

Reply Report comment
(3)(7)

Tom

“Grow up kids” yet here you are spending your morning on a so called “kids” site lol

Reply Report comment
(4)(0)

Anonymous

Lol as are you.. bellend

Reply Report comment
(0)(2)

Hook, line and sinker… got you rattled🤣

Loool you caught the bait you wet fish🦯🪝🐟

Because I’m a “kid” that is why I’m on this site lol

I’m a first year law student m8, the target audience

Whereas you are a grown man probably employed spending your Friday arguing with “kids” aka students online

Get a grip and a life whilst you’re at it

Clearly the article is true, lawyers are unhappy as you are spending your morning trolling to get some sort of thrill that your own life doesn’t give you

Reply Report comment
(4)(0)

Britney B

Unsurprising, the biggest predictor of happiness across the board has always been quality of relationships in one’s life.

I doubt many do this for happiness- it’s a duty owed to one’s self (if you can) and have the ability to reach these peaks, then by all means go for it. Few can and have the required characteristics needed to succeed and those who do are set apart.

Reply Report comment
(3)(0)

Join the conversation

