UK’s biggest exam board apologises for ‘confusion’ and ‘stress’ after A-Level law students were tested on unexpected tort topic

By Rona Ankrah on
12

😲 Rylands v Fletcher 😲

The UK’s biggest exam board has apologised to A-Level law students after giving them a question on a topic they did not think they had to revise.

The exam, with up to 100 marks available, included two questions worth 30 marks each, with students given advance information on the focus of the exam in order to mitigate the impact of the pandemic.

However, AQA’s pre-assessment info included the topic of one of the 30-mark questions — but not the other. The other topic, worth almost one third of pupils’ overall mark, centred on liability for nuisance under the case law classic of Rylands v Fletcher.

“One of the aims of advance information is that it shouldn’t narrow teaching and learning, so we couldn’t list all the topics on the exam paper,” a spokesperson for the AQA said in a statement. “Although we advised students to revise all topics and included the focus of one of the two 30-mark questions, we appreciate that many students expected us to include the focus of both questions — especially in light of guidance we gave before we released the advance information.”

They continued: “We didn’t mean to cause any confusion or stress for students and we’re sorry that we did.”

On how the exam will now be marked, AQA said it will look at the results achieved by students and “take any action necessary to protect them”.

The law exam confusion comes just a little over a week after AQA apologised to students sitting a GCSE physics paper for including a question on a topic that had been ruled out in the advance information.

12 Comments

PurplePig

It will prepare them for the LPC I guess

Obscure questions coming up on niche topics in some random part of the reading

Reply Report comment
(30)(1)

Al

I’ve had a number of cases where we’ve agreed what the actual issue in the case was and put in our respective skellies and submissions on that point.

Then you get to court and the judge says “Surely the real issue in this case is…” and it’s a point that neither side had even considered.

Must confess, there are some advantages now judges don’t have time to actually read the case papers.

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

Tom

What is the correlation to the original post??

Reply Report comment
(3)(0)

Alan

Get over it. Life as a lawyer is not predictable and scripted. Welcome to the real world you snowflake students.

Reply Report comment
(10)(36)

Deep breaths

I’m not sure you would have had this attitude if this happened to your 18 year old self

Reply Report comment
(27)(2)

Alan

How would you know anything about what it was like to be 18 year old me? You have no idea about my life, what things were like before, then, and after. I’d have taken it on the chin and persevered. I’m made from seriously tough stuff. You don’t even know.

Reply Report comment
(2)(37)

Anon

Wow, who’s the snowflake now?

Reply Report comment
(32)(0)

D

Calm down mate. You seem pretty “triggered”, almost like a snowflake 😉

Reply Report comment
(5)(3)

Alan

If this isn’t cyber bullying then frankly I don’t know what is. I hope you all get banned.

Harry

From the way this is written and the use of commas and language style you can tell this is ‘Alan’ pretending to be somebody else to try and discredit what the above anon said looool

‘Alan’ or whatever their real name is needs to get a grip and a life whilst they’re at it lmao spending this sun shining day trolling people on a comments section

Alan

Who’s sadder the troll, or the troll of the troll? The answer is you. Get a life, loser. Comment reported.

Barista

I am continually amazed at the ability of exam boards to screw up exams. It is not hard to get this stuff right. The subject matter of the exam, after all, is supposed to be intelligible to secondary school children. It is not rocket science. It cannot be difficult to write questions which actually match the syllabus. It cannot be difficult to write questions which are coherent and which match the answers. Given that the exam boards have a captive market I cannot imagine they are short of money to do things properly.

Reply Report comment
(4)(1)

Join the conversation

