SQE prep provider creates ‘humanitarian scholarship’ for aspiring lawyers fleeing war

Half price SQE1 course with BARBRI

SQE prep course provider BARBRI has launched a new ‘humanitarian scholarship’ for prospective lawyers seeking refuge outside their home country.

The award will cover 50% of the cost of the provider’s ‘flexible’, ‘focused’ and ‘accelerated’ SQE1 prep courses, and equates to a saving of almost £1,500. The offerings are normally priced at £2,999, The Legal Cheek SQE Providers List shows.

Created as part of BARBRI Bridges, a funding initiative launched last year to support and enhance diversity and inclusion within the legal sector, the new scholarship is open to students and foreign qualified lawyers with refugee/asylum status or who have been displaced by war.

Lucie Allen, BARBRI managing director, told Legal Cheek:

“We are passionate about supporting accessibility in the legal profession, inclusion and doing the right thing. We work closely with refugee charity Breaking Barriers and also have a number of students who have shared their stories with us around seeking refuge from their home country following the conflict, crisis, instability and insecurity. Our hope is that this helps those in need find opportunity to use their skills and supports a pathway forward.”

The scholarship builds on BARBRI’s existing partnerships with magic circle player Linklaters and London law firm Mishcon de Reya to support refugee lawyers on their journeys to becoming qualified in England and Wales.