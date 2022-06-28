US firm Sidley latest to up LPC and GDL maintenance grants for future London trainees

18% boost to £13k

Sidley Austin has confirmed to Legal Cheek that it has increased financial support for future trainees taking the Legal Practice Course (LPC) and Graduate Diploma in Law (GDL).

The US outfit provided £11,000 in maintenance to future rookies sitting the LPC, but is now increasing this by 18% to £13,000. Similarly, non-law graduates required to take the GDL will also benefit from the same increase.

The uplifts apply to future trainees commencing their studies from September with BPP University Law School.

Our Firms Most List 2022 shows the firm recruits around 15 trainees each year on a starting salary of £50,000.

The boost in financial support follows similar moves across the City. Earlier this month, Legal Cheek reported that White & Case had increased its maintenance grants for future rookies to £17,000 in response to “increased cost of living”.