News

Bakers provides £4k LPC ‘boost grant’ to future trainees in financial difficulty

By Thomas Connelly on
5

On top of standard £10k maintenance support

International law firm Baker McKenzie has established a new ‘Baker Boost grant’ to help support future trainees experiencing financial difficulties.

The grant provides an additional £4,000 to those studying the Legal Practice Course (LPC), and comes on top of the £10,000 in maintenance already provided as standard by the firm.

Bakers’ future rookies will be eligible to apply for the extra cash three months prior to starting the LPC, up to their training contract start date.

The firm, which recruits around 33 trainees annually, says the move is “part of its ongoing commitment to improving social mobility within the profession and increasing the diversity of candidates undertaking its training contracts”.

Bakers’ future trainees currently study the accelerated LPC at BPP University Law School. However, from September 2023 they will join the Solicitors Qualifying Exam pathway and complete a prep course with BARBRI.

The 2022 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

In addition to the new grant, Bakers will provide a further laptop bursary worth £750 to those studying the Graduate Diploma in Law or LPC. This is in addition to the standard maintenance and boost grants.

The extra cash can be used to cover the cost of new laptop, additional items such as mouse and keyboard as well as WiFi connection and boosters. Future rookies who fail to pass the LPC will not be required to pay back their grants.

Baker McKenzie’s London graduate recruitment & development manager, Nicola Willden, said:

“As a firm we recognise that the cost of qualifying as a solicitor could present a financial barrier when entering the profession. We hope that by offering this additional financial support through the Baker Boost and Laptop grants we can support more people to enter the profession who may not have been able to do due to their financial circumstances.”

The move comes just 48-hours after Legal Cheek revealed that Hogan Lovells had increased its LPC maintenance grant by 25%, from £10,000 to £12,500. This followed similar uplifts by the likes of Ashurst, Clifford Chance, Freshfields, Herbert Smith Freehills and Slaughter and May.

For all the latest commercial awareness info, and advance notification of Legal Cheek's careers events:

Sign up to the Legal Cheek Hub

5 Comments

Disgruntled NQ

So means-tested? I smell bullshit lol

Reply Report comment
(2)(1)

JB

It’s ridiculous that it has taken this long to even increase it.

For those doing their LPC and TC in London, 10k was never enough to cover rent and living expenses for a 10 month course unless you are wealthy.

This whole TC process really shows you differences in class and wealth and how those from low socioeconomic backgrounds have to struggle whilst others can do everything in ease.

I noticed people in my cohort whose parents put down a deposit on a house for them for their TC or paid for their entire accommodation for the LPC and TC.

They simply just got to pocket their entire grant into savings whereas others from not so privileged we’re living in tiny bed shares and working part time jobs to survive.

They should apportion the grant according to the length of LPC and perhaps offer according to financial background like the UCAS maintenance loan system does.

Reply Report comment
(20)(4)

Emily

I alway thought it was silly that those on an accelerated 6 month LPC and a full time 10 month LPC were given the same amount for the grant.

They should do it according to length of LPC and the individuals financial background

Reply Report comment
(11)(0)

Money penny

Why BS for means test? If your parents own a home in central london, and you haven’t paid rent for 6 months, why would you need the extra money? Some people genuinely do so I’m for this. Some firms still offer 8K and all future trainees irrespective of firm do the accelerated course as I understand it.

Reply Report comment
(8)(0)

Big boy

Come on CMS tell me some good news

Reply Report comment
(1)(5)

Join the conversation

Related Stories