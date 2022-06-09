‘What should I wear for my summer vac scheme?’

I’ve heard dress codes are more relaxed now but is that actually true?

In the latest instalment in our Career Conundrums series, one would-be lawyer about to embark on their summer vac scheme has a dress code query.

Hi team. I’m currently studying law and I have an upcoming vac scheme in the London office of a large international firm — I won’t say where for obvious reasons! We haven’t been given a dress code and grad rec has said we can wear ‘whatever we feel comfortable in’. The vac scheme is both in-person and virtual and I’m slightly concerned with what I should wear when I go into the office. From what I’ve heard, in the City dress codes are more relaxed now but is that actually true? Also, do I email grad rec to ask what I should wear or will that just look silly?

