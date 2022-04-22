‘Should I say I’m an incoming vac schemer on LinkedIn?’

It’s been tough to get onto these schemes, but after seeing criticism online, now I’m not so sure

In the latest instalment in our Career Conundrums series, one student who has secured two vacation schemes is unsure whether to make these publicly known on their LinkedIn profile.

“Hi, Legal Cheek. I’m a second year law student and I’ve managed to secure two vacation schemes this summer. It’s been tough to get onto these schemes and I want to share these publicly on my LinkedIn profile as a way to connect with others who might be on them while also sharing my achievements. I’ve seen other students list ‘incoming [firm name] vacation scheme student’ as the job title on their profile and thought to do the same, as it’s small wins like these that keep me focused on my end goal, which is to get a training contract. However, I’ve recently seen criticism online from some (including lawyers) that they’re not real jobs and it’s best avoided. The reaction has been rather mixed, with some saying you should only do so once you’ve secured a training contract (e.g. ‘future [firm name] trainee’), so now I’m not sure what to do. What are your thoughts on what’s appropriate?”

If you have a career conundrum, email us at team@legalcheek.com.