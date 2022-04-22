Advice

‘Should I say I’m an incoming vac schemer on LinkedIn?’

By Legal Cheek on
25

It’s been tough to get onto these schemes, but after seeing criticism online, now I’m not so sure

In the latest instalment in our Career Conundrums series, one student who has secured two vacation schemes is unsure whether to make these publicly known on their LinkedIn profile.

“Hi, Legal Cheek. I’m a second year law student and I’ve managed to secure two vacation schemes this summer.

It’s been tough to get onto these schemes and I want to share these publicly on my LinkedIn profile as a way to connect with others who might be on them while also sharing my achievements.

I’ve seen other students list ‘incoming [firm name] vacation scheme student’ as the job title on their profile and thought to do the same, as it’s small wins like these that keep me focused on my end goal, which is to get a training contract. However, I’ve recently seen criticism online from some (including lawyers) that they’re not real jobs and it’s best avoided.

The reaction has been rather mixed, with some saying you should only do so once you’ve secured a training contract (e.g. ‘future [firm name] trainee’), so now I’m not sure what to do. What are your thoughts on what’s appropriate?”

Trainee

Trainee

Absolutely not. You can make a post to celebrate your achievement (and congrats on getting into two vac schemes!), but I always find it tremendously obnoxious when people put "Incoming Vac Schemer" as their job title. Save it for when you're a "Future Trainee".

(39)(2)
(39)(2)

Anon

Anon

I mean even then the future trainee stuff is a bit much. You have the TC and you can call yourself a trainee… when you're a trainee. You weren't putting future Durham or Oxford or Bristol LLB down on your LinkedIn to the extent you had one. There is no need to feel the pressure to show the world you are doing something with your life.

(22)(6)
(22)(6)

Go for it

Go for it

LinkedIn is mostly used by current students to not so humbly brag, but that's kind of what the platforms for, nothing wrong with sharing it. Yeah it's not a 'real job' but it's better than people adding virtual schemes anyone can attend, and you will be paid for them. Only thing is whether you're okay with having put that on your profile if you then fail to convert to a TC as people at uni can be bitchy about it. Entirely up to you, if you want to put it on your profile you're not harming anyone

(6)(9)
(6)(9)

Why not

Why not

You're overthinking it. Do what you want. Never publicly seen anyone get mad at vac schemes and call them 'not real jobs', but what does it really matter anyway?

(9)(2)
(9)(2)

Bob

Bob

Incoming vac schemer is even more obnoxious than future trainee, which is saying something.

(24)(1)
(24)(1)

No. They aren't real jobs. Be a bit humble.

Absolutely not. Juniors and other stakeholders at the firm who see this will laugh, which means when you arrive, you’ll have a tougher time connecting with them as they’ll constantly know you as that person who couldn’t wait to tell everyone they on got a 2 week work experience scheme.

Source: Junior at a firm who overhears this type of thing during vac scheme season.

(24)(2)
(24)(2)

Be realistic

As if the juniors or other stakeholders are going to remember the name of the profile they saw on LinkedIn that made them scoff 2 months ago.

What were the names of the last 3 people who put up “Incoming Vacation Scheme” at your firm on LinkedIn?

(1)(2)
(1)(2)

Disillusioned associate

LinkedIn is a cesspit of over-sharers, virtue-signalling buffoons and recruiters. Maybe work on your self-esteem so you don’t feel the need to show off on social media or keep it limited to your family and close friends in real life?

You do sound like good lawyer material. In a few years, you’ll probably be posting about the ‘innovative and fascinating’ deal you worked on and liking posts about how the partner who’s ruined your life for months has been recognised as a market-leading bore.

Best advice for an incoming vac schemer – run a million miles from this profession.

(40)(1)
(40)(1)

CLR

No. “Incoming Vac Schemer” is not a job. And nor is “Future Trainee Solicitor”. Wait until you’re actually a professional – LinkedIn is a professional network, not a means of helping you stay “focused on your end goal”.

It’s like the constant tagging of HR/Grad rec people in posts about how “blessed” students are to be attending an open day…

(18)(3)
(18)(3)

Ex grad rec

Start the vac scheme and then put it on your LinkedIn. “Incoming” means nothing until you’ve actually done it. Just be patient and add it to your LinkedIn when you start the scheme. It looks good on your profile to include vacation schemes but not when you haven’t even done them yet!

I’ve seen incoming open day participant and all sorts during my grad rec career and it makes me cringe!! Future trainee is totally fine though!

(13)(1)
(13)(1)

To the Moon LLP

To the Moon LLP

There is nothing wrong with putting a post about securing a place on an actual Vacation scheme (not a virtual internship haha) – but putting your job title as "Incoming Vac Schemer at X" is a big cringe. Also it makes it a nightmare when you're trying to search for people who work at a particular firm but most of the results are students who attended the opening evening or speed networking event.

(9)(0)
(9)(0)

Future Trainee

Future Trainee

Go for it, you've worked very hard to secure the vacation scheme and it's a good way to network with other people on the scheme and in the same position as you. Just try and avoid the large Oscar acceptance speech level posts about it, just a simple update to your own profile is sufficient.

(2)(6)
(2)(6)

Past Trainee, Present Associate, Future Partner

Classic ‘Future Trainee’ response.

(1)(0)
(1)(0)

Pls be careful

Pls be careful

First of all, huge congrats for securing 2 vac schemes but I just wanted to emphasise a point made by 'Go for it'. If you're unable to convert either of your vac schemes to a TC or even a TC offer, how would you feel and what do you do then? I know someone who did their vac scheme last summer and they haven't changed it since then…

(4)(0)
(4)(0)

Thoughts

Thoughts

Is it hard to get a VS? I thought getting a TC is the hard bit

(1)(6)
(1)(6)

Non humble brags can get in the bin

Non humble brags can get in the bin

The absolute worst is "training contract offer holder at X and Y". 1) It doesn't look good to any of the firms you hold offers with – you know you're in a privileged position, just pick one; and 2) if you're still interviewing and have your other offers on full display, do you really think that makes a firm cutting down hundreds of applicants/interviewees inclined to offer a TC to someone who has a strong chance of going elsewhere and is treating them as another option rather than THE option?

It's simply nauseating bragging – just put "future trainee at X" when you accept.

It’s simply nauseating bragging – just put “future trainee at X” when you accept.

(8)(1)
(8)(1)

Roger That

Roger That

If you do this then you are a bellend, plain and simple.

(1)(0)
(1)(0)

No one cares really.

Admittedly, I did do this.

However, after getting my TC I kind of gave up on LinkedIn which I think most people do to be honest. I feel like most students use LinkedIn in the pursuit of their TC to boost their morale and online presence but, once they obtain it, they do not see the need anymore.

This also means they see through every post from “incoming Vac schemers” as they were once in those shoes.

OP – if it helps you stay motivated, go for it.

Yes, many people find it cringe but no one remembers the authors of cringey posts they see online.

A trainee, associate or partner may see “Incoming Vac Schemer at xyz” and scoff. But they will not remember that post 3 minutes later.

If you want to showcase your achievements, go for it.

(2)(2)
(2)(2)

Anon

Anon

Nobody remembers the posts unless that person is coming into your firm, regardless any posts will do the rounds on a few Whatsapp groups!

(1)(0)
(1)(0)

anon

Future trainee at least has some merit – back when I put it I managed to get a paralegal role through it as recruiters would specifically search for that term.

However, incoming vac schemer / vac scheme offer hold / tc offer holder is a mess

(0)(0)
(0)(0)

Associate MC

I don’t see a problem with people putting it as their ‘headline’ on LinkedIn – I mean there is all sorts of nonsense used these days.

However I don’t understand people who put Future [Vac Schemer]/[Trainee] as an actual role. You then get alerts to congratulate someone on their one year anniversary as ‘future trainee’ which is just bizarre!

(0)(0)
(0)(0)

Anonymous

Just add it when you have actually done it and you actually have the relevant experience to talk about. The only reason to add it as an “incoming” vac scheme (or future trainee, for that matter) is either (1) if you’re somehow expecting it to lead to another opportunity before you have even done the vac scheme, or (2) as a pure humblebrag.

“Future trainee” perhaps carries a little more credibility in allowing you to connect with your new colleagues before you start, but that’s with the knowledge that they will probably spend at least 2 years working with you. “Incoming vac schemer” has the same energy as “future gap year charity project oik”.

(0)(0)
(0)(0)

Trainee

Trainee

Please don't do this. You will look like a complete idiot, and prejudice your chances of securing the training contract. Take this advice from a trainee at a law firm who overhears all of the comments people make about vac schemers.

Future Trainee at X firm is totally fine.

Future Trainee at X firm is totally fine.

(3)(0)
(3)(0)

Mumps

Mumps

I judge my trainees on their LinkedIn page. If they have done anything more than the bare minimum on it then it is a black mark.

(0)(0)
(0)(0)

You’ve had your fun with the sectioning. There’s going to be no more sectioning today.

Writing Incoming Vac Schemer reeks of insecurity, low self esteem and a constant need to impress others and be validated. You will fit right into this profession.

(2)(0)
(2)(0)

