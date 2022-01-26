White & Case and ULaw strike SQE training deal

Global firm recruits 50 UK trainees each year

The University of Law (ULaw) has struck a new partnership that will see it become the exclusive training provider for future UK trainees at White & Case.

The deal, announced today, will see the law school giant help prepare the firm’s future rookies to undertake the Solicitors Qualifying Exam (SQE).

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2022 shows White & Case recruits around 50 trainees each year in London.

The firm said it is working closely with ULaw to identify a suitable time to implement the partnership and will continue to work with BPP University Law School as its Legal Practice Course provider until then.

White & Case partner Inigo Esteve, who leads the firm’s trainee solicitor programme in London, commented:

“We are pleased to have appointed The Universty of Law to develop and deliver bespoke SQE prep courses for our future trainees. ULaw’s expertise and innovative approach to learning will ensure that our trainees develop both legal and professional skills that ensure White & Case continues to deliver outstanding service to clients in an ever-changing and more complex environment for legal services.”

With the SQE now officially here, the competition among law schools to secure major contracts with firms is hotting up.

ULaw has struck similar deals with the likes of Clifford Chance and Taylor Wessing, while rival BPP has agreements in place with Osborne Clarke and the City ‘consortium’ — an influential group made up of Freshfields, Herbert Smith Freehills, Hogan Lovells, Norton Rose Fulbright, Linklaters and Slaughter and May.

Elsewhere, BARBRI has partnered with Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner (alongside BPP), Baker McKenzie and Reed Smith.

News of the deals follows the release of the first ever SQE exam results, with just over half of candidates (53%) passing stage one of the assessment (SQE1).