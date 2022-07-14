News

A&O: ‘Exceptional’ US growth pushes partner profits close to £2 million

By Thomas Connelly on
32

Revenues also up

Allen & Overy (A&O) has become the first member of the magic circle to go public with its 2022 financial results, with the firm enjoying a 10% uplift in revenues thanks to “exceptional” growth in the US.

The firm today confirmed revenue is up £170 million to £1.94 billion, while profit before tax increased 9% to £900 million for the year ended 30 April 2022. Profit per equity partner (PEP) hit £1.95 million, marking a 3% increase on the previous year.

A&O — which over the past year to so has opened hubs in San Francisco, Silicon Valley, Boston and Los Angeles — said more than 50% of its revenue growth came from activity across the pond.

Commenting on the results, global managing partner Gareth Price said: “Last year we demonstrated the power of our international platform to meet the sophisticated needs of our clients in an increasingly complex landscape for global businesses. Our clients are facing major new challenges and we have invested to broaden our capabilities to support them as well as expand our expertise in key markets to maintain our industry-leading local depth connected by global reach.”

The 2022 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

He added:

“The global economy continues to be impacted by high inflation and the business environment for our services has been softening in recent months. We expect these conditions to persist in the coming months but we remain confident that our diversified business provides resilience and positions us well for the more challenging conditions ahead.”

The firms latest set of financial results come just two weeks after it told junior lawyers they would be missing out on pay rises — for now — due to what the firm described as “challenging” economic conditions. The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2022 shows newly qualified (NQ) associates currently earn a base salary of £107,500.

32 Comments

Anon

10% is hardly exceptional in an inflationary environment where fees also go up. If anything with the extra U.S revenue its a bit disappointing.

Reply Report comment
(10)(14)

Anon

You’ve missed the obvious point which is that revenues and profits up but salaries frozen. Try using some critical thinking next time.

Reply Report comment
(27)(1)

Anon

Agreed. £2m PEP is tragic. Makes sense why they’re freezing associate pay.

Reply Report comment
(9)(3)

Whoa, Nelly!

You can’t read. The “exceptional” attached to the US expansion, not the overall 10% revenue uplift. Geezzzz.

Reply Report comment
(0)(1)

Titanic FBD

Lol how out of touch are A&O? Read the room, you won’t have any lawyers left at this rate.

Reply Report comment
(63)(3)

Huff

Allen & Over It

Reply Report comment
(27)(1)

An observer

Oh this is going to be good.

Reply Report comment
(19)(1)

A&NO

Incredible! Partner profits are up to 2 million… Oh you wanted market rate NQ salaries? nah piss off sorry :/

wait a second… why are my lawyers leaving the firm? what about my prestige?

Reply Report comment
(49)(2)

Scorned A&O NQ

10% uplift, yet cant match HSF for NQ salaries….

Reply Report comment
(32)(1)

A&Oops

But somehow still cant afford payrises for their junior and mid level associates….

Reply Report comment
(24)(1)

A bird

Cheep cheep

Reply Report comment
(20)(1)

Lol

All this and no NQ rises. Sad.

Reply Report comment
(12)(1)

Anon

Not just NQ … all associate salaries frozen. 10% cut in real terms due to inflation.

Reply Report comment
(23)(1)

Anon

Imagine working for these tone-deaf idiots.

Reply Report comment
(24)(1)

Disgruntled associate

The US expansion is the biggest joke of the century. With this many new partners for a brand new practice I’d expect a 2000% growth instead a negligible 50% growth. London and other overseas branches are funding this bollocks by imposing a pay freeze on hardworking associates and support staff – how iniquitous.

We’re losing associates and market share to our MC, SC and US rivals, yet nothing is being done to address the existential crisis.

Reply Report comment
(34)(1)

Ex A&O

Agreed. One of the reasons I left is because I was sick of seeing money being spent with gay abandon on second-rate (at best) US partners and associates while any pay rise for us was accompanied by public grumbling from the partners.

Congratulations to the firm’s PR department for spinning the very mediocre US results as a huge success. I would love to see how profitable the US partners actually are on a standalone basis.

Reply Report comment
(24)(1)

Future Trainee

Can’t believe it: does this mean that students grumbling about NQ pay rates on a forum doesn’t result in the business going under? What about the mass exodus to Kirkland?

Reply Report comment
(5)(15)

Anon

What are you on about, these are revenues for the last financial year before they even announced the pay freeze. The effects of departures now won’t be seen until they report next year’s results.

Reply Report comment
(16)(5)

Anonymous

The grumbles have been happening for years!

“The MC will die because of U.S. firms” etc. etc.

Reply Report comment
(4)(5)

Anon

Now it’s different. There are large 5 figure disparities between MC firms

Reply Report comment
(10)(0)

Anonymous

Since last month I’ve been taking interviews with a number of firms and I’m astonished by how simple it is to switch and to make more money (even our MC rivals are willing to pay £15-30k more plus a £5k sign-on, let alone elite US offering £60k+ more).

Reply Report comment
(24)(0)

Trainee

Fake news.

Reply Report comment
(1)(22)

Anon

Associate: Can I have a pay rise please? Even B&M is paying more to associates.
Partner: The economic condition has been utterly challenging and we can’t afford it. Be a good boy and keep going – we can revisit this in due course.

Reply Report comment
(14)(1)

Anon

Intrigued by A&O’s strategy with recent announcements. Can’t say the end game of recent mixed messaging is obvious. Freeze associate pay (in extreme inflationary environment) while simultaneously trumpeting partner profit gains? Good luck with that.

Reply Report comment
(20)(1)

A&O Trainee

Who said A&O juniors are leaving? Incorrect. Majority are staying.

Reply Report comment
(6)(10)

Anon

Many associates between 2-6 PQE are considering to move. You are too green to understand the why.

Reply Report comment
(25)(2)

Anon

What you people don’t understand is that the partners deserve an increase when revenues are up because they are the ones that bring in the work. Those associates complaining about their pay could leave if they want to – but they won’t, because they know they wouldn’t enjoy it as much. Another point that I haven’t seen mentioned is that the quality of work at the MC is infinitely better than at the SC and US firms. Much more interesting with far more impressive and sophisticated clients.

Reply Report comment
(3)(26)

Anonymous

You’ve been sold a dream by Grad Rec kid. More IMpresSive and SopHisticated clients… Why even bother parroting such tripe.

Just not the case in reality-all SC and US firms do big ticket work for big banks, PE funds, and huge corporate clients. Don’t be salty just because A&O (perhaps your future firm…) is being as tight as a ducks you know what.

If HSF can pay 120k, A&O can.

Reply Report comment
(25)(0)

Nelly Furtado

Agree with everyone on here that the A&O strategy is weird – the recent press on NQ only salaries is both damaging and misleading (as bunching is a much bigger issue in the silver circle and below), but A&O haven’t said anything to give employees any confidence that management gives a rats about paying in line with other MC firms, nor have they said that they think NQ salaries are too high but mid-senior level associate pay should be materially increased (which would be viewed favourable internally).

Still, even with the recent increases at HSF and Bakers, a 4-6 PQE lawyer at A&O will earn more than at those shops (particularly after the introduction of the new “super” bonus scheme on top of the original scheme for big billers) in busy transactional teams – so maybe that’s the ploy? Pay the lev fin / projects / general banking / corporate / PE teams more because they compete against the US firms, but do so through the bonus? Then you don’t need to pay your pensions team above market rates. Again though, the comms are weird, because they aren’t publishing or advocating for their base rates up the PQE chain (which rate favourably against the Bakers, DLAs, CMSs, Ashursts, etc of this world).

Reply Report comment
(4)(0)

A&O NQ

Does anyone know where the best dumpsters are in the City?

Reply Report comment
(3)(0)

Anonymous

One Bishops Square London I heard…

Reply Report comment
(8)(0)

Samaritan

Kirkland would hire any junior from A&O. Just sayin’

Reply Report comment
(8)(3)

Join the conversation

Related Stories