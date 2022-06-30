News

A&O opts against NQ lawyer pay rises citing ‘challenging’ economic conditions

By Thomas Connelly on
31

Rates remain at £107.5k

Allen & Overy’s London office

Allen & Overy has told its junior lawyers they won’t be getting a pay rise due to “challenging” economic conditions.

In an email seen by Legal Cheek (embedded below), the magic circle player said that “after careful consideration of the market and with economic conditions becoming more challenging”, it had “decided not to increase associate spot salaries further at this time”.

The outfit, which usually reviews pay every summer, last upped newly qualified rates to £107,500 in November 2021.

A spokesperson for the firm said:

“After careful consideration and consultation we have decided not to increase the London NQ salary at this time. It was last increased in November 2021, to £107,500. This is a prudent decision based on a number of factors, including the more challenging business environment. We will keep the situation under review.”

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2022 shows the firm’s magic circle rivals Clifford Chance and Freshfields pay NQs £125,000 while those over at Slaughter and May receive £115,000. Linklaters, like A&O, provides an NQ rate of £107,500.

31 Comments

Freshford Cliffhaus

The gulf widens between CC/FF and A&O/S&M.

Reply Report comment
(52)(1)

Anon

S&M are paying more than a&o and LL and they give way better annual leave! They’re firmly in the middle now.

Reply Report comment
(37)(2)

Graham

Real terms pay cut – cheers.

Reply Report comment
(42)(3)

Average Pay War Enthusiast

This is really odd. I’m surprised that A&O chose not to match CC/FF but I’m even more surprised that they refuse to match at least S&M. I wonder whether what, if any, impact there will be on trainee retention rates and lateral hires between the MC firms. Perhaps no change between the MC firms, but more laterals to the US firms. Curious to see how Links will respond to this.

I also found it odd that their reasoning to not increase salaries is because of ‘challenging economic conditions’, when in reality that should be the reason to hike pay in the first place.

The gap in pay within the ‘magic circle’ may even lead to the ‘magic circle’ no longer being a term in the next few years. Who knows.

Reply Report comment
(40)(1)

Linklaters Q3

LL has sent an email to all staff essentially saying the same, citing competitive bonuses as the reason behind not increasing for now

Reply Report comment
(41)(0)

Oof

Links was also one of the first to cut NQ pay at the start of covid – by 10% if I remember correctly…

Reply Report comment
(23)(1)

Anon

Bonuses not even competitive you have to do 2400+ hours just to bring you close to cravath BASE.

Reply Report comment
(13)(0)

Shocked and surprised

Absolutely shocking! If you read that email it says they are expecting utilisation to go up but salaries have gone down 10% in real terms due to inflation. Charge out rates have gone up 10% so clients are footing even more. What challenging economic conditions are they referring to then?! I assume the partners won’t still be getting millions in distributions this year seeing as things so challenging! Cue the wave of resignations…

Reply Report comment
(57)(0)

Anon

Why can their direct competitors (CC, FBD even slaughters) raise pay but they can’t? That has always been the way the market operates. Nothing but cheap from a&o… recruiters get on their greedy case!

Reply Report comment
(36)(0)

A&O third seater

Shocking. Sub 60% retention rates here we come. Is it too late now for me to start looking at US firms, given there’s only ~8 months left in my TC?

Reply Report comment
(13)(2)

Cold toes

Pay war is over.

See you all next lateral bull market.

Reply Report comment
(28)(3)

Anon

HSF and firms with a similar NQ pay breath a sigh of relief that they no longer have to increase pay across the board

Reply Report comment
(20)(1)

Greedy AO partners

Shocked that AO chose not to raise salaries
AO has revealed itself as the weakest magic circle firm
Profits increased this year but no pay increases trickling down
Trainees – vote with your feet and leave

Reply Report comment
(36)(3)

Frustrated NQ

“challenging economic conditions” for the partners losing PEP to pay employees more?

Must be so difficult for them

Reply Report comment
(17)(1)

Smith

You wouldn’t understand. PEP is the most important thing to maintain for a firm. Relative to other business structures, law firms are very susceptible to negative effects from a reduction in equity pay outs. Even a small change can trigger departures which feed a cycle. Staff can be replaced. It is an expense and no-one wants to incur it, but if it is between losing some disgruntled staff or propping up PEP, propping up PEP is always more important not only for the partners but also for the continuity of the business to preserve the jobs of the employed staff too.

Reply Report comment
(3)(13)

Anon

You don’t up PEP materially by saving a few grand on associate salaries. You up it by generating more revenue. Clearly they have their strategy all wrong

Reply Report comment
(7)(2)

Anonymous

WTF? Greedy partners flying to Barcelona for a ‘conference’ at the beach, utilisation rates have been past 100% for months, 10% inflation, and we have a pay freeze?

How bad does it look to renege on an agreed NQ position and start job hunting again now?

Reply Report comment
(33)(1)

DisgruntledLL

LL have pretty much said the same, though somehow justified it using the bonus structure even though it nowhere near matches overall comp at CC/FBD.

And they did not give people enough time to jump firms only telling trainees in the week contracts needed to be signed.

Reply Report comment
(18)(1)

Anon

And those contracts, they didn’t have notice provisions in them?

Reply Report comment
(5)(2)

Ex-LL

LL have form for doing this – complete lack of transparency to the trainee/qualifying cohort and then acting offended when people complain and/or resign.

Don’t worry about having signed the contract. I was at LL when COVID first hit in 2020 and they cut pay. Straight on the phone to recruiters and then quit the week after the seat change – get yourself paid properly and don’t look back.

Reply Report comment
(11)(1)

Anonymous

Hahah get in the bin A

Reply Report comment
(7)(0)

Man the exits…

A major self inflicted wound – this failure to act will likely manifest itself in a rush for the exits and a mass exodus to US firms.

Why stay at A&O, where comp is not raised in line with market expectations, when you can make £50,000 more elsewhere?

+ we’ll say nothing of five figure signing + year end bonuses…

Reply Report comment
(20)(1)

Annoyed A&O Employee

It’s funny because the partners constantly cite the US firms as our competitors… and we do always have US firms on the other side of our deals yet we will never even come close to matching them

Reply Report comment
(7)(2)

You guys are too much

Imagine complaining about a £107.5k NQ salary when all you’re doing is running redlines and corporate authorities hahahaha

Reply Report comment
(21)(27)

Whoosh

That’s the point, CC and Freshfields NQs are getting paid 125k to do that while more senior associates are being paid the same to run with transaction docs

Reply Report comment
(15)(0)

Anonymous

This the big leagues boy.. 107 is short change. City law is 👑

Reply Report comment
(0)(2)

Anonymous

I’m sure you’d complain about it if Jim over the road was running the same redlines and making more than you doing it..

Reply Report comment
(8)(0)

Freshfields NQ

*AMUSED HONKING*

Reply Report comment
(13)(0)

In the City

Fine, they want to freeze pay, then hopefully the associates freeze work.

I think the target is 1750? Should be 7.8 chargeable hours a day. Get 78 of those 6 minute units on the clock then log off. Let the partners worry about any unreasonable deadlines they haven’t properly staffed the matters for.

Sorted.

Reply Report comment
(13)(3)

Non-London Scumbag

Will partner drawings be frozen too during this difficult period?

Freezing salaries and raising busyness threshold for bonuses… Taking the you know what.

Abandon ship associates. If the partners are as brilliant as they think they are they can do all the work themselves.

Reply Report comment
(9)(0)

LOL

S&M > A&O, LL

Reply Report comment
(14)(0)

Join the conversation

