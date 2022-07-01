Best of the blogs
Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts
The Criminal Bar on strike — 9 things you need to know [The Secret Barrister]
The parallel world of EU law [The Spectator] (free, but registration required)
Let them eat cake: Rights bill hard to swallow [A Lawyer Writes]
This fake Bill of Rights is an insult to voters [Prospect]
The real question is why it has taken so long for the Met to be put under special measures [New Statesman] (free, but registration required)
A Matter for Another Day? Will the Supreme Court Accept the Lord Advocate’s Independence Referendum Reference?￼ [UK Constitutional Law Association]
Should the “Bill of Rights” make provision for the right to an abortion? [The Law and Policy Blog]
The US Supreme Court is a blot on democracy [Spiked]
Setting the record straight on barristers’ pay [Law Society Gazette]
NFTs, the courts and the role of injunctions [Legal Futures]
Join the conversation