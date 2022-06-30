News

A round-up of the best pet pooches from Slaughter and May’s ‘Bring your Dog to Work Day’

By Legal Cheek on
5

🐶 🐕 🐾

Slaughter and May hit headlines last week after trialling a ‘Bring your Dog to Work Day’ in its effort to boost morale and alleviate stress.

Now, the magic circle outfit has supplied a very important update: pup-arazzi snaps from the big day!

Juno

Owner: Simon Hall, partner

Billy

Owner: David Cakebread, associate

Nino

Owner: Zachary Thompson, associate

Ralph

Owner: Isabella Holmes, HR administrator

Jeff and Ralph

Owners: Grace Parkinson, trainee recruitment operations specialist and Isabella Holmes, HR administrator

Fillie

Owner: Katie Ray, assistant events manager

Tilly

Owner: Julia Godfrey, executive assistant

Skipper

Owner: David Nelson, systems administrator

Rafiki

Owner: Will Wilson, trainee

Louie

Owner: Alice Steele, trainee

Elsie

Owner: Ivo Trice, trainee

Image credits: Slaughter and May

For all the latest commercial awareness info, news and careers advice:

Sign up to the Legal Cheek Newsletter

5 Comments

Refine

All trainees with a dog.
Cause associate’s dogs are trainees I guess…

Reply Report comment
(8)(0)

Anon

And partner’s dogs are associates , client’s dogs are partners…

Reply Report comment
(7)(1)

A&O Associate #24601

Wish we could have something like this but instead A&O has frozen pay across all bands citing “challenging economic conditions” – a 9% pay cut in real terms.

Reply Report comment
(10)(0)

Anon

That’s absolutely shocking, how are other MC firms raising pay them? A&O and links for that matter must be doing something very wrong

Reply Report comment
(8)(0)

Fido of the Bailey

Barking mad if you ask me…

Reply Report comment
(2)(0)

Join the conversation

Related Stories