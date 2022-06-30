A round-up of the best pet pooches from Slaughter and May’s ‘Bring your Dog to Work Day’

🐶 🐕 🐾

Slaughter and May hit headlines last week after trialling a ‘Bring your Dog to Work Day’ in its effort to boost morale and alleviate stress.

Now, the magic circle outfit has supplied a very important update: pup-arazzi snaps from the big day!

Juno

Owner: Simon Hall, partner

Billy

Owner: David Cakebread, associate

Nino

Owner: Zachary Thompson, associate

Ralph

Owner: Isabella Holmes, HR administrator

Jeff and Ralph

Owners: Grace Parkinson, trainee recruitment operations specialist and Isabella Holmes, HR administrator

Fillie

Owner: Katie Ray, assistant events manager

Tilly

Owner: Julia Godfrey, executive assistant

Skipper

Owner: David Nelson, systems administrator

Rafiki

Owner: Will Wilson, trainee

Louie

Owner: Alice Steele, trainee

Elsie

Owner: Ivo Trice, trainee

Image credits: Slaughter and May