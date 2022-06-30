A round-up of the best pet pooches from Slaughter and May’s ‘Bring your Dog to Work Day’
🐶 🐕 🐾
Slaughter and May hit headlines last week after trialling a ‘Bring your Dog to Work Day’ in its effort to boost morale and alleviate stress.
Now, the magic circle outfit has supplied a very important update: pup-arazzi snaps from the big day!
Juno
Owner: Simon Hall, partner
Billy
Owner: David Cakebread, associate
Nino
Owner: Zachary Thompson, associate
Ralph
Owner: Isabella Holmes, HR administrator
Jeff and Ralph
Owners: Grace Parkinson, trainee recruitment operations specialist and Isabella Holmes, HR administrator
Fillie
Owner: Katie Ray, assistant events manager
Tilly
Owner: Julia Godfrey, executive assistant
Skipper
Owner: David Nelson, systems administrator
Rafiki
Owner: Will Wilson, trainee
Louie
Owner: Alice Steele, trainee
Elsie
Owner: Ivo Trice, trainee
Image credits: Slaughter and May
All trainees with a dog.
Cause associate’s dogs are trainees I guess…
Anon
And partner’s dogs are associates , client’s dogs are partners…