Pups, legal celebs and stylish merch: The London Legal Walk in photos

Lawyers don trainers for pro bono causes

Yesterday afternoon, 12,000 legal professionals took to the streets of London to raise money for the capital’s free legal advice charities. The walkers, in some cases spurred on by their furry friends, completed one of the two 10k routes and raised over £550,000.

The attorney general Suella Braverman MP and solicitor general Alex Chalk MP were amongst the walkers shortly after criminal barristers went on strike on Monday over the government’s legal aid reforms, with junior barristers revealing annual earnings of less than £20,000.

Separation of powers in action at ⁦@londonlegal⁩ #LegalWalk – shouldn’t we be over there, asks attorneygeneral⁩? Nope, that’s judges’ ⁦@JudiciaryUK⁩ picture. Say ‘pensions’, shouts one wit, who shall remain nameless, as judges pose for their picture. pic.twitter.com/q63PthPtlB — Catherine Baksi (@legalhackette) June 28, 2022

Here’s Judge Rinder catching up with the SG, who happens to be his old bar school buddy.

The moment @RobbieRinder spots his old bar school chum, @AlexChalkChelt, solicitor general, to congratulate him on having the balls to turn up to @londonlegal #LegalWalk when government has cut legal aid & is paying junior criminal legal aid barristers less than minimum wage! pic.twitter.com/mIywMa5lzz — Catherine Baksi (@legalhackette) June 28, 2022

In addition to the AG and SG, Max Hill QC, director of public prosecutions, I. Stephanie Boyce, president of the Law Society, and Mark Fenhalls QC, chairman of the Bar Council were amongst the big wigs showing their support for the walk.

The finest of legal merch was on display with the Supreme Court squad repping their classic ‘Team Supreme’ T-shirts.

We’re gifted to live in a nation that chooses judges based on legal skill not political allegiance. But our proud system is disappearing as vital legal services are cut for those most in need. Our democracy is meaningless unless we ALL have access to justice.#LondonLegalWalk pic.twitter.com/PMtMB10cG2 — Robert Rinder (@RobbieRinder) June 28, 2022

Pump Court Chambers, 9 King’s Bench Walk and Clerksroom were amongst those with a doggy convoy to help them go the distance.

And the 9 King’s Bench Walk contingent are off on the @londonlegal walk 2022. Best of luck to all participants! #LondonLegalWalk pic.twitter.com/GcTTwXKoPJ — 9kbw (@9kbwlondon) June 28, 2022

In the battle of the blues, White & Case and the CPS both brought a strong merch game.

Some of our London team joined colleagues at the London Legal Walk today to support the London Legal Support Trust @londonlegal as it raised funds for the free legal advice sector. #LondonLegalWalk pic.twitter.com/feieKNNpho — White & Case LLP (@WhiteCase) June 28, 2022

And that the end. Well done to all those who took part in the #londonlegalwalk. Proud of my ⁦@CPSUK⁩ colleagues pic.twitter.com/Kos6qBdJl0 — Steve Jones (@stevejones177) June 28, 2022

Meanwhile Leigh Day staff members sported dark green tees that could potentially be repurposed as camouflage for those wishing to make an early getaway by sneaking through the office’s greenery in the background.

Team @LeighDay_Law are ready & raring to go for the #LondonLegalWalk. Looking forward to seeing all our friends on the way! pic.twitter.com/2OAOj61Bku — Jill Paterson (@paterson_jill) June 28, 2022

Besides the legal celebs, some even had the good fortune of meeting the likes of Austrian billionaire motorsport executive, team principal and CEO of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team Toto Wolff.

The Walk concluded with a street party on Carey Street with street food vendors, fire jugglers, musicians and complimentary drinks in the Knights Templar or Law Society bars.

And you can never avoid a good opportunity to have an iced cream — here’s the LawCare team enjoying their well-earnt Mr Whippys!