News

Pups, legal celebs and stylish merch: The London Legal Walk in photos

By William Holmes on

Lawyers don trainers for pro bono causes

Credit Twitter: @SarahIngram_Law

Yesterday afternoon, 12,000 legal professionals took to the streets of London to raise money for the capital’s free legal advice charities. The walkers, in some cases spurred on by their furry friends, completed one of the two 10k routes and raised over £550,000.

The attorney general Suella Braverman MP and solicitor general Alex Chalk MP were amongst the walkers shortly after criminal barristers went on strike on Monday over the government’s legal aid reforms, with junior barristers revealing annual earnings of less than £20,000.

Here’s Judge Rinder catching up with the SG, who happens to be his old bar school buddy.

In addition to the AG and SG, Max Hill QC, director of public prosecutions, I. Stephanie Boyce, president of the Law Society, and Mark Fenhalls QC, chairman of the Bar Council were amongst the big wigs showing their support for the walk.

The finest of legal merch was on display with the Supreme Court squad repping their classic ‘Team Supreme’ T-shirts.

Pump Court Chambers, 9 King’s Bench Walk and Clerksroom were amongst those with a doggy convoy to help them go the distance.

In the battle of the blues, White & Case and the CPS both brought a strong merch game.

Meanwhile Leigh Day staff members sported dark green tees that could potentially be repurposed as camouflage for those wishing to make an early getaway by sneaking through the office’s greenery in the background.

Besides the legal celebs, some even had the good fortune of meeting the likes of Austrian billionaire motorsport executive, team principal and CEO of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team Toto Wolff.

The Walk concluded with a street party on Carey Street with street food vendors, fire jugglers, musicians and complimentary drinks in the Knights Templar or Law Society bars.

And you can never avoid a good opportunity to have an iced cream — here’s the LawCare team enjoying their well-earnt Mr Whippys!

