Dentons retains 36 of 42 autumn qualifying trainees

86%

Dentons has recorded a retention score of 86% for the autumn 2022 season.

From a qualifying cohort of 42, the largest law firm in the world by lawyer headcount confirmed 36 were staying on in permanent roles. Fourty final-seat trainees applied for roles.

Of those sticking around, 23 will be based in London, one in Milton Keynes, nine in Scotland and three in the Middle East.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2022 shows newly qualified associates in London start on a salary of £94,000 while their counterparts outside the capital earn between £45,000 and £50,000.

Dentons’ UK, Ireland and Middle East CEO Paul Jarvis said: “Congratulations to all of our newly-qualified lawyers for achieving this important career milestone. As someone who trained at Dentons myself I know how trainees are the lifeblood of our firm, and look forward to seeing their careers progress as we continue to invest in their development.”

Retention score aside, the firm announced that Anna Copeman, a technology, media, and telecoms partner in London, has been appointed the firm’s new trainee principal. She replaces corporate partner Nigel Webber.

Jarvis added:

“Anna will bring great energy and experience to the trainee principal role, and I’d like to thank Nigel for the excellent job he has done with our recent trainee cohorts, particularly with respect to onboarding and overseeing them largely virtually over the past few years.”

Last week Freshfields became the first magic circle firm to reveal it’s autumn score, with 32 of its 36 final-seat trainees — or 89% — staying put upon qualification