Freshfields keeps 32 of 36 autumn NQ solicitors

Freshfields has become the first magic circle outfit to confirm its autumn 2022 retention score, with 32 of its 36 final-seat trainees staying put upon qualification.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2022 shows the firm offers around 80 training contracts each year across two intakes, with trainee salaries sitting at £50,000 in year one, rising to £55,000 in year. The firm’s newest recruits will earn a recently improved salary of £125,000 from September.

Freshfields did not disclose whether any of those sticking around are on fixed-term deals.

Today’s solid result, which equates to 89%, is ever so slightly down on the firm’s spring score of 92% (34 out of 37).

Craig Montgomery, partner and training principal at Freshfields, said:

“We are delighted that many of our September qualifying intake will continue to develop their careers at Freshfields, and congratulate them on completing their training contracts. The talent and dedication shown by our trainees has been exceptional and we will continue to invest in the next generation of future leaders, and ensure they are achieving their goals through learning and development opportunities. We are proud of their commitment to delivering excellent client service, and look forward to watching their careers continue to grow.”

Other firms to confirm their autumn scores include Mayer Brown (6 out of 9 or 67%) and Herbert Smith Freehills (16 out of 19 or 84%)