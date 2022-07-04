Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

London lawyers refuse legal aid jobs in dispute over fees [The Guardian]

Barrister launches court room tirade after trial delayed [Express]

Innocent people could be jailed if Tories don’t budge on legal aid, lawyers warn [Mirror]

Hundreds gather at London vigil for law graduate Zara Aleena killed after night out [ITV News]

Suella Braverman: ‘People fear they will lose their job if they point out the basic facts of biology’ [The Telegraph]

Becoming a barrister ‘not for the faint hearted’ [Irish Times]

Letter: US Supreme Court judges are detached from reality [Financial Times]

Holly Willoughby pockets £1million after secretly settling legal battle with ex-agents who wanted 15% of future deals [The Sun]

Harry Dunn family to seek extradition of alleged killer if criminal case fails [The Telegraph]

Barrister’s wife, 61, who once dated Tom Jones reveals how she battled to catch man who put stolen naked photos of her daughter online – in case about to become new Netflix show [Mail Online]

“Won’t rush to increase? Don’t be surprised when trainees won’t rush to sign NQ contracts and associates resign, en masse. Looking forward to working alongside some ex Links associates — when the inevitable stampede for the exits begins.” [Legal Cheek comments]

STARTS TODAY! The Legal Cheek Summer 2022 Virtual Vacation Scheme [APPLY NOW]